What’s Up In Oceanside

Oceanside International Film Festival August 7-11, Brooks Theater The Oceanside International Film Festival returns today to the Sunshine Brooks Theater for a week-long celebration of independent cinema! Packed full of special events, the schedule includes 30+ film screenings, panel discussions, Q&A’s, an awards ceremony and more. FIND OUT MORE

La Buena Vida Night Market at Bagby Beer Company August 9, 601 South Coast Highway The La Buena Vida Night Market transforms the outside patio of Bagby Beer Co. into a fun and delightful artisan market. This Friday from 5-10 p.m. shop small and local at over 25 unique vendors in home goods, clothing, jewelry, bath and more. Enjoy music and local entertainment while savoring some local craft beer and food. FIND OUT MORE

Oceanside Longboard Club Contest & Beach Festival August 10-11, Oceanside Pier The 35th Annual Oceanside Longboard Surf Contest will honor women pioneers in surfing this weekend. The free, family-friendly competition and festival will again be at the Oceanside Pier and Amphitheater and full of activities and entertainment for all ages including Polynesian Dancers, Luau Dinner, and beer garden. FIND OUT MORE

Downtown Oceanside History Walk August 10, 300 North Coast Highway This Saturday morning from 9-11 a.m., bring your questions and learn from a member of the Oceanside Historical Society about the historical significance of local homes, churches, banks, and more structures in Downtown Oceanside. Wear comfortable shoes for a casual view of downtown, which was established in the late 1800s. FIND OUT MORE

Adult Summer Reading Program Finale Party August 10, Civic Center Library Wrap up the Oceanside Public Library’s Summer Reading Program from 3-5 p.m. this Saturday! Adults are invited to celebrate summer with food, music and fun with award-winning soundscape artist, Scott Paulsen & his Teeny-Tiny Pit Orchestra. Learn to play unusual instruments and even create your own theme song. FIND OUT MORE

Continuous Signal – A Pink Floyd Affair August 10, The Star Theatre Go on a musical and visual journey this Saturday night from 7-11 p.m. with a 9-piece band capturing the spirit of the late 70’s era Pink Floyd. Continuous Signal’s high-intensity show includes all your favorite Floyd tunes, the hits and rare tracks, performed with more passion than most tribute acts complete with a laser light show and giant puppets. BUY TICKETS

World Body Surfing Championship August 17-18, Oceanside Pier All are invited to the 43rd Annual World Bodysurfing Championships next weekend to cheer on 400 bodysurfers of all ages from around the world. The contest is projected to start at 6:30 a.m. each morning. The Men and Women’s Grand Champions will be crowned on Sunday afternoon. Vendor booths will be set up along the Strand during the contest. FIND OUT MORE

Concert in the Park: The Highland Way Band August 9, Mance Buchanon Park Enjoy a free, family-friendly energetic concert by the Highland Way Band from 5-8 p.m. this Friday. Everyone young, old and in between will be tapping their toes to the rhythm of original Celtic tunes of Scotland and Ireland alongside the occasional popular cover song. Come early with your blanket or beach chair. FIND OUT MORE

The GRID The GRID, 206 Artist Alley, is a virtual reality arena using cutting-edge shared-space technology. Open Tuesday through Sunday, multiple players can be transported to a virtual world along with real life tangible objects. FIND OUT MORE

SUNSET MARKET VENDOR SPOTLIGHT

Belgium Delights Founded in 2009 in San Diego, Belgium Delights brought their Belgian specialties to Oceanside’s Sunset Market. Famous for their Belgian fries (like French fries, only better!), their first restaurant, The Fry Fix, will open in Carlsbad this month.

EVERY THURSDAY ALL YEAR ROUND

MAINSTREET OCEANSIDE FARMERS MARKET﻿

MAINSTREET OCEANSIDE SUNSET MARKET