What’s Up In Oceanside?

Meric Spearfishing
When your passion is the ocean, working behind a desk can be stifling. Joshua Fleming, owner of Meric Spearfishing and Free Dive Shop, developed a passion for the ocean as a kid while spending his summers in Oceanside. “I got my start in free diving, just snorkeling around the jetties here in Oceanside,” said Fleming.
Meric Spearfishing and Free Dive Shop has everything you need for the sport. “I carry everything for the beginner, to advanced diver. I try to help people out and give the best deal I can…