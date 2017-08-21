Loading...
What’s Up In Oceanside?

August 21, 2017

Meric Spearfishing
When your passion is the ocean, working behind a desk can be stifling. Joshua Fleming, owner of Meric Spearfishing and Free Dive Shop, developed a passion for the ocean as a kid while spending his summers in Oceanside. “I got my start in free diving, just snorkeling around the jetties here in Oceanside,” said Fleming.
Meric Spearfishing and Free Dive Shop has everything you need for the sport. “I carry everything for the beginner, to advanced diver. I try to help people out and give the best deal I can… 

Oceanside Museum of Art 

  


Saturday, August 26Exhibition Reception. 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm  

Wednesday, August 30Millennium Club: Rolly Crump. 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm 


Thursday, August 31Film Screening And Discussion With Artist Trinh Mai. 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm 

 
Tango at the Beach
Most Saturdays, 7-9:30pm
Pacific Street Linear Park
112 The Strand South
Oceanside, CA
Tango by the Beach is a favorite for visitors and locals alike. Enjoy Tango music and an introductory Tango dance lesson. This event is open to all skill levels. If you are new to Tango, smooth bottom shoes are recommended. It gets cool once the sun goes down; please bring a light jacket or sweater. $5 donations are welcome. CLICK HERE for more information
.
HELP THE MURAMID MUSEUM STAY AT ARTIST ALLEY
HELP SAVE OUR LEASE AND OBTAIN THE MATERIALS WE NEED TO KEEP THE FIRST MURAL MUSEUM IN THE WORLD OPEN! WE NEED IMMEDIATE FUNDS TO KEEP US IN ARTIST ALLEY AND OCEANSIDE WHERE WE DO GREAT WORK WITH AN ALL-VOLUNTEER FORCE SERVING OUR COMMUNITY. CLICK HERE TO DONATE
SAVE THE DATE ~ UPCOMING EVENTS!
 
~TICKETS ON SALE AUGUST 26TH~
CLICK HERE to purchase tickets
on/after August 26th!
Join us downtown Oceanside every Thursday
Farmers Market
(9am-1pm)
Shop a wide variety of
fresh fruits & vegetables, retail, live plants, and listen to live music.CLICK HERE for more info.
Sunset Market
(5-9pm)
Enjoy Live Music, Good Food, Shopping, Kids Zone
& Sweet Treats!
CLICK HERE for more info.
