What’s Up In Downtown Oceanside

Tis the Season to Shop Local Applications Through Nov. 7, Oceanside

Calling all Oceanside shops and brick-and-mortar businesses! And all area makers and artists! We would love to have you participate in ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local — a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration returning throughout Oceanside this holiday season from Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24, through the South O Walkabout on Wednesday, Dec. 12. New to the event lineup this year is Sip & Shop South O during the South O Walkabout.