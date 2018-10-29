What’s Up In Downtown Oceanside

Heritage Park Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off Heritage Park Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off

Nov. 3, Heritage Park

The Friends of Oceanside Parks and Recreation will be hosting the Heritage Park Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off next Saturday from noon-4 p.m. The event is free and will include music, food and vendor booths. The North County Model Railroad Society will be open for viewing as well as the Trains For Kids room. Chili tasting, from noon-2 p.m., is $5 per person.