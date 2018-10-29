What’s Up In Downtown Oceanside

|
Shop & Win October
Through Oct. 31, Downtown Oceanside
Shop downtown through next Wednesday to qualify to win our final local prize: a bicycle from Endurance House. For every $50 spent, you’ll receive one drawing entry; or eat and shop downtown on the final Win-Win Wednesday to get two entries. Submit receipts to the MainStreet Oceanside office or gumaro@mainstreetoceanside.
Scare Away Hunger Peanut Butter Drive
Through Oct. 31, MainStreet Oceanside
The North County Food Bank is seeking donations of peanut butter through the end of October because it is an excellent source of protein. Drop off your peanut butter donations at the MainStreet office from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday.
Art After Dark: Classic Halloween Bash
Oct. 27, Oceanside Museum of Art
Something wicked this way comes for Oceanside Museum of Art’s legendary Halloween party. Artwork by Ragnar serves as inspiration for the Classic Halloween Carnival theme that will include rousing entertainment, music and art from 6-10 p.m. Saturday. General admission and VIP tickets available. Must be 21-plus to attend.
First Friday Art Walk
Nov. 2, Downtown Oceanside
Downtown Oceanside comes alive during First Friday Art Walk with art, performances, music, poetry, activities, food and fun for all ages in Artist Alley and a variety of other downtown venues. From 5-9 p.m. next Friday, Artist Alley will be filled to capacity with art and musicians. Admission is free and open to the public.
First Friday Art Walk Makers Holiday Fair
Nov. 2, Oceanside Museum of Art
Local makers will bring their holiday best to OMA for a night of unique holiday shopping from 5-8 p.m. during the Art Walk. Also choose from a curated selection from the Kendra Scott Winter and Signature Collections as they give back 20 percent to support OMA.
Bike the Coast – Nov. 3, Oceanside Pier
The annual Bike the Coast event promotes Oceanside as a bike-friendly location. Next Saturday there will be three course distance options: a 25-mile ride, a 50-mile ride or a 100-mile ride along U.S. Highway 101. In addition, the 15- and 7-Mile Rides are back for 2018! Entry fee prices range from $30 to $130.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream”
Nov. 3, Oceanside Public Library
Come to the Civic Center Library for a free performance of Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by The Old Globe’s Globe for All program. From noon-4 p.m. next Saturday, enjoy a free community lunch before and a talk-back with the actors after the performance. Reservations are required.
Tis the Season to Shop Local Applications Through Nov. 7, Oceanside
Calling all Oceanside shops and brick-and-mortar businesses! And all area makers and artists! We would love to have you participate in ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local — a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration returning throughout Oceanside this holiday season from Small Business Saturday, Nov. 24, through the South O Walkabout on Wednesday, Dec. 12. New to the event lineup this year is Sip & Shop South O during the South O Walkabout.
Heritage Park Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off
Nov. 3, Heritage Park
The Friends of Oceanside Parks and Recreation will be hosting the Heritage Park Fall Festival and Chili Cook-off next Saturday from noon-4 p.m. The event is free and will include music, food and vendor booths. The North County Model Railroad Society will be open for viewing as well as the Trains For Kids room. Chili tasting, from noon-2 p.m., is $5 per person.