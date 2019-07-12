What’s up In Downtown Oceanside

Downtown History Walks July 13 and the second Saturday of each month, Downtown Oceanside The Oceanside Historical Society is again offering Downtown History Walks on second Saturdays through September at 9 a.m. The walk starts at the Oceanside Civic Center Fountain at North Coast Highway and Pier View Way. Look for the plaque commemorating Oceanside’s founder, Andrew Jackson Myers. FIND OUT MORE

OTCYA Summer Camp: “Honk! Jr.” June 12-14, Brooks TheaterThe Oceanside Theatre Company Youth Academy will end its Summer Theatre Camp with the witty and hilarious “Honk! Jr.,” a heartwarming celebration of being different that is sure to delight audiences of all ages. Showtimes are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. BUY TICKETS

Artist Alley InteractiveJuly 13 & every Saturday, Artist Alley

Come experience Artist Alley shops and destinations at this free, family-friendly event featuring local artists. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., enjoy live art demos, live music, face painting, drum circle performances, puzzles, virtual reality, workshops and more. Presented by Gypsy Soul Dreaming, The School of Hard Locks Escape Room and The Grid. FIND OUT MORE

Taste of Art: Gerhard Richter July 18, Oceanside Museum of Art Gerhard Richter is a colorful, dynamic and tactile artist whose work has sold for over $80 million. From 6-8 p.m. next Thursday, Robin Douglas will show why and demonstrate his unique color application techniques. Enjoy appetizers and drinks during a brief presentation before creating your own original work of art. All materials provided. Members $40, visitors $50. BUY TICKETS

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”July 19-21, 26-28, The Star TheatreTravel back to 19th-century London where Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to London to seek revenge on the corrupt judge who framed him and took his wife. This award-winning musical thriller is a dark and witty tale of love, murder and revenge. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. BUY TICKETS

Summer Movies in the Park: “The Lego Movie 2”July 20, Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater Oceanside Parks and Recreation presents “The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part” next Saturday at the Oceanside Pier. The movie starts around 8 p.m. so come early to set up your own movie theater. Bring your blankets and picnic dinners and spend your evening with family, friends and Parks and Recreation under the night sky. This is a free, family-friendly event. FIND OUT MORE

Second Saturdays at Sea Hive July 13, Sea Hive Marketplace Find your next vintage or handmade treasure at the Sea Hive Marketplace Vintage & Makers Outdoor Market. From 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, enjoy local vendors, food and music along with home decor, retro memorabilia and handmade, one-of-a-kind pieces at the outdoor market. FIND OUT MORE

Concert in the Park: The Mardels July 19, Rancho Del Oro Park Enjoy a free concert at Rancho del Oro Park next Friday by the popular dance band The Mardels. The two-hour concert is presented by Oceanside Parks and Recreation and Friends of Oceanside Parks. Pre-show entertainment starts at 5 p.m. with food and drink vendors on-site. FIND OUT MORE

Corn Hole for a CauseJuly 20, Boys & Girls Clubs of OceansideEnjoy an afternoon full of competition, music, food and drinks next Saturday from 1-6 p.m. at Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside’s first Corn Hole Tournament. Sign up for a two-person team and receive an event-themed tank top and drink koozie. Winners will receive a trophy. FIND OUT MORE

Outdoor Summer Concert July 20, Old Mission San Luis Rey Join Old Mission San Luis Rey next Saturday for a fun night of music and dancing to Motown hits with The Straytones on the Mission lawn. Tickets, $30 in advance and $40 at the door, include one drink ticket. Table seating, $40, includes a charcuterie platter. Drinks and light snacks will be available for purchase. BUY TICKETS

Kilowatt Brewing — Kilowatt Brewing at 401 Mission Ave. is where you can enjoy small-batch brews in a one-of-a-kind taproom featuring creative lighting, interactive art, games and rotating works by local artists. Kilowatt is perfect for your next networking event, meetup, happy hour or social gathering. The Oceanside tap room also serves food. FIND OUT MORE

Healthy Life By Scripps Health

Recognize stress symptoms, make time to manage chronic stress – Managing stress, finding relief In the latest episode of San Diego Health, host Susan Taylor and guest Dr. Stacie Ly discuss stress triggers, the physical and emotional toll chronic stress takes and when to seek medical help. LISTEN

SDG&E ENERGY TIPS – Wildfire Safety

To help Californians prepare for the 2019 wildfire season, SDG&E has collaborated with multiple local agencies to create a Community Fire Safety Program. Learn what leading agencies are doing to ensure proper communication measures are in place in the event of any emergency situation. FIND OUT MORE

SUNSET MARKET VENDOR SPOTLIGHT

Razmata’zz Boutique﻿Artillia Marcellous started Razmata’zz Boutique in 1995. She designs and sells women’s clothing and accessories for all sizes at affordable prices. Stop by her booth at the Sunset Market to see the unique tops, skirts, ponchos, bags, scarves and more that she creates. FIND OUT MORE