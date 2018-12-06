What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

|
Check out these events and programs happening in Downtown Oceanside over the next two weeks:
The Farmers Market has been canceled tomorrow, Dec. 6, in anticipation of a thunderstorm Thursday morning.
Giant Menorah Lighting
Dec. 5, Regal Cinema Plaza
This year the lighting of Oceanside’s largest menorah will take place rain or shine under canopies at the Regal Cinema Plaza. Tonight at 6 p.m., this event will include a flying trapeze performance, chocolate gelt drop from a 30-foot crane, music, latkes, hot chocolate and more! Hosted by Chabad Jewish Center of Oceanside/Vista, the Giant Menorah Lighting is free and open to all.
Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market
Dec. 6, Sunset Market, Pier View Way west of Coast Highway
We are carefully watching the weather for the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony tomorrow at 6 p.m. featuring the City of Oceanside’s new tree and Holiday Gift Market from 5-9 p.m. A decision concerning both of these events will be made no later than 10 a.m. on Thursday. The Farmers Market has been canceled tomorrow in anticipation of a Thunderstorm Thursday morning.
’Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest
Through Dec. 31, Oceanside
Enjoy festive holiday window displays throughout Oceanside while you shop, as 17 businesses decorate their storefronts to the theme of ’Tis the Season. A panel of judges is viewing the displays this week and will vote for first-, second- and third-place winners, which will be announced via social media. The holiday window decorations will remain in place through the end of December.
First Friday Art Walk & Tree Lighting
Dec. 7, SpringHill Suites Marriott
SpringHill Suites Marriott, Oceanside Friends of the Arts and Toys for Tots are excited to bring the First Friday Art Walk and the downtown hotel’s Fourth Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony together for a holiday event that is free and open to all ages. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. More than 70 artists are registered to exhibit, and this event will also include culinary expressions by local chefs, music and dance performances, live art, an interactive section for kids and more. Bring an unwrapped donation for Toys for Tots.
“Annie”
Dec. 7-9, 14-16, The Star Theatre
Opening Friday at 7:30 p.m., America’s most beloved musical “Annie” will once again be presented at the historic Star Theatre in Downtown Oceanside, giving a whole new generation the chance to experience this classical musical about never giving up hope. Boasting one of Broadway’s most memorable scores, “Annie” is a delightful theatrical experience for the entire family! Come early for Annie’s Sweet Treat Party & Gala at 5:45 p.m. Friday featuring desserts, a silent auction, music, a hot cocoa bar and wine. Tickets for food and beverages may be purchased at the door.
Oceanfront Holiday Home Tour
Dec. 9, Oceanside Public Library
The Friends of the Oceanside Public Library’s popular Holiday Home Tour returns for 2018 with a walking tour of four adjacent oceanfront houses on Sunday from 1-6 p.m. Tickets are $25 for Friends members and $30 for the general public. The event will feature an auction for a one-week vacation in Sedona, Arizona, from May 25-June 1, 2019, plus holiday refreshments and music in each home.
Community Downtown Parking Meeting
Dec. 11, MainStreet Oceanside
What’s Up With Downtown Parking? You are invited to a community parking discussion at MainStreet Oceanside from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. Take a look at recent parking occupancy data collection results, learn about parking technologies and the City of Oceanside’s implementation plans, and review upcoming developments that will have an impact on parking.
Sip & Shop South Oceanside
Dec. 12, South Oceanside
New for 2018! Come sip and shop with us as we wrap up ’Tis the Season to Shop Local during the South O Walkabout. Next Wednesday from 5-8 p.m., enjoy tastings from your favorite Oceanside breweries, wineries and craft beverage makers while you explore South O shops and listen to live holiday music. For $15 in advance or $20 the day of, you’ll receive 1- to 3-ounce tastes of local beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages at 14 designated Sip Stops. Fill up a Shop Local Holiday Passport along the way, receiving up to two stamps per Sip Stop.
333’s 10th Anniversary Celebration Music at the Museum
Dec. 12, Oceanside Museum of Art
Back by popular demand, Sarah Rogo’s bluesy sound will rock OMA at 333’s 10th Anniversary Celebration Music at the Museum. Enjoy the Celebration Dinner and Concert ($75 for members, $90 for visitors) from 5-8 p.m., or Concert and Refreshments ($35 for members, $45 visitors) from 6-8 p.m. 333 chefs will prepare the exclusive dinner, gourmet appetizers and desserts.
Gregorio and the Mello Cello
Dec. 12, The Star Theatre
Next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., hear this delightful duo with special guests as they infuse The Romero Family Spanish Guitar with the whimsical musings of the Mello Cello to create a unique experience for the senses and to support the Star’s capital campaign for its recently installed HVAC system. This 1-hour-and-45-minute program will include three performance sections and two intermissions with wine, appetizers and desserts. Tickets are $20.
Holiday Gift Market
Dec. 13, 20, 27, Sunset Market, Pier View Way west of Coast Highway
Discover eclectic holiday gifts from 200 artisans and merchants at San Diego County’s top weekly food and music street market. Enjoy one-stop holiday shopping and dining with hot foods from around the world, gourmet gifts, kids activities, live music and take-your-own-photos with Santa! Share your Holiday Gift Market
photos with #sunsetmarket
on Instagram for a chance to be featured.
“A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play”
Dec. 14-16, 21-23, Brooks Theater
Join Oceanside Theatre Company in the studios of WOTC Radio as they broadcast the Charles Dickens classic tale of miserly curmudgeon Ebenezer Scrooge and his visit from the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. An OTC original adaptation, “A Christmas Carol: A Radio Play” debuts next Friday.
Silents in the Library
Dec. 20, Oceanside Public Library
The Oceanside Public Library is continuing the popular, all-ages Silents in the Library program, where classic silent films are screened in the Foundation Room at the Civic Center Library at 6 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month. In December, the library is showing “The Passion of Joan of Arc” by Carl Theodor Dreyer, followed by “Dr. Mabuse: The Gambler” in January and “Nanook of the North” in February.
Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony
Dec. 7, Oceanside Harbor
Meet at the Small Fishing Pier at 10 a.m. Friday at the Oceanside Harbor to remember and honor the 2,403 U.S. citizens who were killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
