What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

First Friday Art Walk & Tree Lighting Dec. 7, SpringHill Suites Marriott SpringHill Suites Marriott, Oceanside Friends of the Arts and Toys for Tots are excited to bring the First Friday Art Walk and the downtown hotel’s Fourth Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony together for a holiday event that is free and open to all ages. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the tree lighting will take place at 6 p.m. More than 70 artists are registered to exhibit, and this event will also include culinary expressions by local chefs, music and dance performances, live art, an interactive section for kids and more. Bring an unwrapped donation for Toys for Tots. FIND OUT MORE

“Annie” Dec. 7-9, 14-16, The Star Theatre Opening Friday at 7:30 p.m., America’s most beloved musical “Annie” will once again be presented at the historic Star Theatre in Downtown Oceanside, giving a whole new generation the chance to experience this classical musical about never giving up hope. Boasting one of Broadway’s most memorable scores, “Annie” is a delightful theatrical experience for the entire family! Come early for Annie’s Sweet Treat Party & Gala at 5:45 p.m. Friday featuring desserts, a silent auction, music, a hot cocoa bar and wine. Tickets for food and beverages may be purchased at the door. BUY TICKETS