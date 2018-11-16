What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

|
“Little Shop of Horrors”
Nov. 16-18, The Star Theatre
Don’t miss the final weekend of this Star Theatre Coast Kids production. Based on the low-budget 1960 black comedy film, “Little Shop of Horrors” is a rock musical about a hapless florist shop worker who raises a plant that feeds on blood and flesh. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
Thanksgiving Dining Guide
Nov. 22, Downtown Oceanside
Your guide to Downtown Oceanside restaurants open on Thanksgiving. Whether you are looking for early morning coffee, a full Thanksgiving dinner, a late night snack or the groceries to cook a Thanksgiving meal, these Oceanside businesses can take care of your needs.
O’side Turkey Trot
Nov. 22, Oceanside Civic Center
Come “move your feet before you eat” from 6-11 a.m. at the Pacific Marine Credit Union O’Side Turkey Trot, recognized as one of the Top Trots in the country by Runner’s World Magazine. Free digital photos, medals, shirts and timing are available to all registered participants. The 5K Walk adult entry fee is $37 and the 10K Run/Walk adult entry fee is $40. Youth options are available. Additionally, for seniors 65 and older there is a special 1-mile O’Side Turkey Trot experience held after the 5K and 10K at 10:20 a.m. The 1-mile senior event will cost $30. Family members are welcome to participate to provide assistance if needed.
’Tis the Season to Shop Local
Nov. 24-Dec. 12, Oceanside
’Tis the Season to Shop Local is a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration inviting our community to explore Oceanside retail establishments and to shop local this holiday season. From Small Business Saturday through the South O Walkabout, this unique and dynamic lineup of holiday programs and events will feature a shopping passport, two craft beer and wine tasting events, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods, and a tree lighting celebration — all amid decorated shop windows, the glow of holiday lights and the cheerful sounds of live holiday music and carolers. New this year is Sip & Shop South Oceanside.
Merry Makers Fair
Nov. 24-25, Artist Alley
On Small Business Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., come discover an array of handcrafted and artisanal goods by 42 area makers at this free, two-day holiday pop-up market in Artist Alley in Downtown Oceanside. Shoppers can browse jewelry, photography, art, candles, macrame wall hangings and hangers, Turkish towels, children’s and adult clothing, and much more while listening to live holiday music.
Sip & Shops
Nov. 24, Downtown Oceanside
Dec. 12, South Oceanside
Join us as we kick off and wrap up ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with these walkable Oceanside shopping experiences. On Small Business Saturday from 2-5 p.m. and during the December South O Walkabout from 5-8 p.m., enjoy tastings from your favorite Oceanside breweries, wineries and craft beverage makers. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 the day of. Or buy advance tickets for both events for $25.
Holiday Gift Market
Nov. 29, Dec. 6, 13, 20, 27, Oceanside Sunset Market, Pier View Way west of Coast Highway
Discover eclectic holiday gifts from 200 artisans and merchants at San Diego County’s top weekly food and music street market. Enjoy one-stop holiday shopping and dining with hot foods from around the world, gourmet gifts, kids activities, live music and free visits with Santa! Bring the kids and take your own photos.
’Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest
Dec. 1-31, Oceanside
Enjoy festive holiday window displays throughout Oceanside while you shop, as 17 businesses decorate their storefronts to the theme of ’Tis the Season. A panel of judges will view the displays from Dec. 1-7 and vote for first-, second- and third-place winners. The holiday window displays will remain in place through the end of December.
Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market
Dec. 6, Sunset Market, Pier View Way west of Coast Highway
During this special Sunset Market, Oceanside will welcome the holiday season with a grand Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. at Regal Cinema Plaza downtown. This annual holiday event will be filled with activities for the whole family. From 5-8:30 p.m., children can visit with Santa Claus; create a craft; and enjoy the zip line, bounce houses and games.