What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Nov. 22, Oceanside Civic Center

Come “move your feet before you eat” from 6-11 a.m. at the Pacific Marine Credit Union O’Side Turkey Trot, recognized as one of the Top Trots in the country by Runner’s World Magazine. Free digital photos, medals, shirts and timing are available to all registered participants. The 5K Walk adult entry fee is $37 and the 10K Run/Walk adult entry fee is $40. Youth options are available. Additionally, for seniors 65 and older there is a special 1-mile O’Side Turkey Trot experience held after the 5K and 10K at 10:20 a.m. The 1-mile senior event will cost $30. Family members are welcome to participate to provide assistance if needed.