What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Art Walk Music at the Museum Art Walk Music at the Museum Sept. 7, Oceanside Museum of Art Starting at 5 p.m., explore the museum’s exhibitions and stay for the free concert featuring the roots rock sounds of Wish & the Well. Food and a cash bar will be available at 6:30 p.m. The music begins at 7 p.m., and the galleries close at 8 p.m. A limited number of reserved premium tables for four are available for $50. Book early.