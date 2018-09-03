Loading...
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Art Walk Music at the Museum
Sept. 7, Oceanside Museum of Art
Starting at 5 p.m., explore the museum’s exhibitions and stay for the free concert featuring the roots rock sounds of Wish & the Well. Food and a cash bar will be available at 6:30 p.m. The music begins at 7 p.m., and the galleries close at 8 p.m. A limited number of reserved premium tables for four are available for $50. Book early.

Indie Jam
Sept. 8, Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater
ALT 949 will once again be hosting their annual Indie Jam next Saturday from 3-10 p.m. at the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater. This fun event brings people from all around San Diego County to experience great music just feet away from the beach! General admission tickets are $30 until Sept. 1.

Pride by the Beach Variety Show
Sept. 8, The Star Theatre
Join the North County LGBTQ Resource Center for their Pride by the Beach Variety Show. Enjoy local entertainment, fashion, drinks and concessions, paparazzi and drag at the historic Star Theatre while supporting and kicking off their Pride by the Beach event. Set for Oct. 13, Pride by the Beach is the largest family-friendly coastal Pride festival in the state. For more info, go to www.pridebythebeach.org.
Noche Mexicana
Sept. 9, Civic Center Plaza
The largest North San Diego County event commemorating Mexican Independence Day is back from 1-7 p.m. next Sunday! This year will include special dance performances, local Latino bands and a re-enactment of Grito de Dolores (“Cry for Independence”) by a Mexican Consulate representative.
