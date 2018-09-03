|
Art Walk Music at the Museum
Sept. 7, Oceanside Museum of Art
Starting at 5 p.m., explore the museum’s exhibitions and stay for the free concert featuring the roots rock sounds of Wish & the Well. Food and a cash bar will be available at 6:30 p.m. The music begins at 7 p.m., and the galleries close at 8 p.m. A limited number of reserved premium tables for four are available for $50. Book early.
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
