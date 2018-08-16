What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

“The Story of El Corazon” Premiere “The Story of El Corazon” Premiere Aug. 23 , KOCT Studio next Thursday at 6 p.m. Free for members and $5 for the general public, the premiere will include champagne and light refreshments. No advance tickets. Oceanside residents will also be able to view the program after the premiere on Written by Oceanside historian John Daley, this eight-minute program on the past, present and future of the heart of the city will be shownatFree for members and $5 for the general public, the premiere will include champagne and light refreshments. No advance tickets. Oceanside residents will also be able to view the program after the premiere on KOCT.org and Cox Communications channels 18 and 19.