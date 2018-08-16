What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

|
Back to School Supply Drive
Through Aug. 17, MainStreet Oceanside
MainStreet Oceanside is a drop-off location for the first Oceanside Unified School District Back to School Supply Drive until Friday. All donations will go to Oceanside students and teachers to help bolster their academic success. For more info, contact Vu Nguyen at vu.nguyen@oside.us.
History Talk: Irving Gill, California Architect
Aug. 18, Oceanside Public Library
Join the Oceanside Public Library and Oceanside Historical Society at 10:30 a.m.Saturday for a presentation on famed California architect Irving Gill. Preservation architect Milford Wayne Donaldson will give the talk in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms.
Aug. 18-19, Oceanside Pier
Come to the pier this weekend to cheer on 350-400 bodysurfers from around the world. Heats start at 6:30 a.m. both days, and various vendors will be featured along the Strand.
PierClub Day Party
Aug. 19, Hello Betty Fish House and SpringHill Suites Marriott rooftop
PierClub Day Party will feature some of the best panoramic views Southern California has to offer. From 1-8 p.m., enjoy DJs, live art, drinks, a taco bar and more! Tickets are $15.
Mala Workshop: The Art of Crystal Malas
Aug. 19, GypsySoul Dreaming
Learn the art of mala-making from Amy Bolego Tweedy, yoga teacher, reiki master healer and founder of Rezen Malas. Starting at 11 a.m., the three-hour workshop will include a meditation, a lesson on gemstones and an individual reiki ceremony. You will receive step-by-step guidance on how to hand-knot your mala and learn what each part represents.
Movies at the Pier: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”
Aug. 25, Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater
Next Saturday, the City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division presents the final free summer Movie at the Pier: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” The movie starts at 7:30 p.m. Come early to set up your own movie theater. Bring your blankets and picnic dinners and spend your evening with family, friends and Parks and Recreation under the night sky.
BEYOND DOWNTOWN
“The Story of El Corazon” Premiere
Aug. 23, KOCT Studio
Written by Oceanside historian John Daley, this eight-minute program on the past, present and future of the heart of the city will be shown next Thursday at 6 p.m. Free for members and $5 for the general public, the premiere will include champagne and light refreshments. No advance tickets. Oceanside residents will also be able to view the program after the premiere on KOCT.org and Cox Communications channels 18 and 19.
Boys and Girls Night Out Sponsorships and Auction Donations
Through Sept. 28, Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside
Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside is seeking sponsorships and live or silent auction items from Oceanside businesses for its upcoming 31st Annual Boys and Girls Night Out An Evening in Paris Gala on Oct. 12th. Auction donations will help to raise much needed funds that will impact the lives of over 1,400 kids each day. All donations are tax deductible.
