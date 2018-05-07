What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

|
Check out these events and programs happening in Downtown Oceanside over the next two weeks:
“Red”
May 4-6, 11-13, 18-20, The Brooks Theater
Winner of six Tony Awards, “Red” opens Friday at 7:30 p.m. at The Brooks Theater with complimentary Champagne in the lobby before the curtain rises during the First Friday Art Walk. Presented by Oceanside Theatre Company, “Red” is a searing portrait of an artist’s ambition and vulnerability as he tries to create a definitive work for an extraordinary setting. Showtimes are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through May 20.
Master Plan for the Arts Town Hall Draft Review
May 7, Oceanside Public Library
From 5-7 p.m. Monday in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms, join members of the Oceanside Arts Commission, the Steering Committee and David Plettner-Saunders of The Cultural Planning Group to view and make recommendations on the first draft of the Oceanside Master Plan for the Arts.This is your opportunity to share the priorities that resonate with you. Following the Town Hall, the draft plan will be posted on the site below.
Holi Festival of Colors
May 12, Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater
Throw your worries to the wind and color your world next Saturday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Along with group color throws, the vibrant festival features interactive dance, live mantra bands, DJs, yoga, food and free hugs. Tickets are $6.50 online or $8 the day of. Free admission for kids.
OMA Exhibition Reception
May 12, Oceanside Museum of Art
Come celebrate the opening of four exhibitions from 6-8 p.m.
as part of the Visual Narrative
series with artists Janell Cannon, David Fokos, Sherry Karver and Joyce Cutler Shaw. OMA members at the President’s Circle and above are invited at 5 p.m.
for a VIP hour.
Succulent Dream Catcher Workshop
May 11-13, Gypsy Soul Dreaming
Looking for something fun to do with Mom? Join Gypsy Soul Dreaming and Flowers by Azalea Mother’s Day weekend for one of three Succulent Dream Catcher Workshops. You pick the date and the size of the dream catcher. Next Friday at 6 p.m., next Saturday at 11 a.m. or next Sunday at 11 a.m., make a 16″ wreath for $100, a 12″ wreath for $75 or a 8″ wreath for $50.
Oceanside Heritage Day
May 5, Heritage Park
Join the City of Oceanside Parks and Recreation and Friends of Oceanside Parks at this annual Friends fundraiser. From noon-4 p.m. Saturday, enjoy live music, food, dance performances, a classic car show and building tours. Admission is $5 for adults and $1 for children, or free for families who register for Parks and Recreation summer camps on Heritage Day.
Mother’s Day Pancake Breakfast
May 12, Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside
Treat your mother, grandmother or loved one to a delicious pancake breakfast during Mother’s Day weekend. Celebrate in the Boys & Girls Clubs of Oceanside Gym from 8:30-11:30 a.m. and bring your whole family! $7 per adult, $5 per child 12 and under and $20 for a family of four, online or at the door.
Mother’s Day Coastal Cruise
May 13, Oceanside Harbor
Treat Mom to a two-hour Mother’s Day Cruise along the coast and possibly see dolphins and whales! Departing at 10 a.m., your trip includes Champagne for Mom and assorted pastries, fresh fruit and more for the entire family. Every mom will take home a flower compliments of the crew. Free parking.
Master Plan Community Workshop No. 3
May 15, Country Club Senior Center
Help determine the future of Oceanside Parks and Recreation. The Oceanside Parks and Recreation Master Plan update will guide the city in accommodating Oceanside’s changing demographics and addressing its aging parks and facilities. Please attend from 6-8 p.m. to fill out the project survey and provide comments.
HEALTHY LIFE BY SCRIPPS HEALTH
Six things to know, including home remedies
Most people get bruises occasionally, from children to seniors. Bruises or contusions as they are also known may occur after an accident, such as a fall, or from bumping into or being struck by a blunt object.
Usually a bruise, which is marked by bleeding into the skin of the bruised area, is nothing to worry about and eventually heals on its own and the skin discoloration disappears …
Sunset Market Vendor Spotlight
Gentleman Farmer
Gentleman Farmer offers a unique line of handcrafted artisan hot sauces, barbecue sauce and mustard. On a small, independently owned farm on a beautiful hillside in Valley Center, Gentleman Farmer grows the peppers and tomatoes their sauces are infused with and based on.
EVERY THURSDAY ALL YEAR ROUND