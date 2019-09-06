What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

First Friday Art Walk Sept. 6, Downtown Oceanside Celebrate the thriving arts and culture scene in the heart of downtown this Friday from 5-9 p.m. The Art Walk showcases live performances, music, poetry, art education, and culinary and pop-up art galleries in local businesses and public spaces. This event is open to the public and admission is free to the Oceanside Museum of Art! FIND OUT MORE

Art Walk: Music at the Museum with Whitney Shay Sept. 6, Oceanside Museum of Art Explore the exhibitions at OMA and stay for the free concert as the First Friday Art Walk in Oceanside extends into the night with Whitney Shay. Compared to a young Etta James, using powerhouse pipes Whitney Shay performs her bluesy rock with electric energy and a soulful style. The music starts at 7 p.m. Galleries close at 8 p.m. FIND OUT MORE

Second Annual Queer Variety Show Sept. 6, Brooks Theatre This Friday at 7 p.m., in conjunction with First Friday Art Walk and as part of Pride by the Beach, the show themed “Stonewall Summer of ‘69” will tell the Stonewall riots story and will celebrate the LGBTQ story using amateur and professional talent. This year’s headliner is the gay men’s choral group, In aChord Men’s Ensemble. BUY TICKETS

Beach Cleanup Sept. 7, Oceanside Pier All are invited to attend the beach cleanup facilitated by Surfrider San Diego this Saturday at the Oceanside Pier from 9-11 a.m. Participants should meet along the north side of the Pier. Cleanup supplies will be provided, but please bring your own reusable bag, bucket and working gloves if you have them. Pre-registration is not required except for groups of 25 or more. FIND OUT MORE

Orfila Vineyards & Winery’s Ribbon Cutting Sept. 7, Orfila Vineyards & Winery Oceanside Location Orfila Vineyards & Winery invites you to their ribbon cutting ceremony this Saturday at 3 p.m. Go early as the celebration begins at 1 p.m., and stay late for live music at 5 p.m. There will be Orfila bubbly, food, a raffle for wine-derful prizes, a photo booth, and a grape stomp competition! FIND OUT MORE

Downtown History Walk Sept. 14, Oceanside Historical Society Next Saturday from 9-11 a.m. is the last Downtown History Walk of the summer! Strap on your comfortable shoes and catch this casual yet informative walking tour led by a member of the Oceanside Historical Society. Learn about the historical significance of local homes, churches, banks, and more structures in Downtown Oceanside dating back to the late 1800s. FIND OUT MORE

15th Annual Noche Mexicana Sept. 15, Oceanside Civic Center Plaza National Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off next Sunday with a fun, free, family event open to the public from 1-7 p.m. The event commemorates Mexican Independence Day with performances by local Latino bands, singers, dancers, and special guests. There will also be food, artisan, retail, and information booths, a classic cars exhibit, and free activities for children. FIND OUT MORE

Pierside Aloha Mixer Sept. 24, Pierside South, 115 N. Cleveland St., 3rd Floor Say hello to new connections and farewell to summer in Downtown Oceanside. MainStreet Oceanside invites you to the quarterly networking event on Tuesday the 24th from 5-7 p.m. Join downtown business owners, employees, leaders and residents for networking and experience the amenities of the recently completed Pierside South building. Admission is $10 (includes food and drink). Wear Hawaiian or tropical attire for a free raffle ticket. FIND OUT MORE

Sixth Annual Taste of Oceanside Oct. 5, Downtown Oceanside MainStreet Oceanside presents the Sixth Annual Taste of Oceanside on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 2-5 p.m. featuring new restaurants and a new look! This premier culinary experience will give attendees the opportunity to taste their way by foot or trolley through Downtown Oceanside’s exciting food and brew scene. Along the way, tasters can explore downtown restaurants and retail businesses while enjoying live musical performances. BUY TICKETS

BEYOND DOWNTOWN

Surf for the Sea Sept. 7-8, Oceanside Harbor, North Jetty This weekend Surf for the Sea will hold its commemorative two-day surfing event in loving memory of local surfers who have passed away. Proceeds from this annual benefit go toward the Surfrider Foundation, San Diego Chapter in their quest to protect our coast, ocean, waves and beaches. The event starts at 7 a.m. both days. FIND OUT MORE

Concerts in the Park: Brent Payne Sept. 14, South Oceanside Elementary, 1806 S. Horne St. Oceanside Parks and Recreation Division and the Friends of Oceanside Parks present this free concert with Brent Payne next Saturday from 6-8 p.m. Come early and bring your blanket or beach chair. Pre-show starts at 5 p.m. FIND OUT MORE