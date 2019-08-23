Whats Up Downtown Oceanside

“Think Bing: 60 Years of Craftsmanship”Aug. 21, California Surf Museum “THINK BING: 60 Years of Craftsmanship,” is a documentary film by Bryce Lowe-White chronicling the history of Bing Surfboards. A special speaker panel will be in attendance, including Bing Copeland, Christopher Del Moro, Duke Boyd, Matt Calvani and Bryce Lowe White. Doors open tonight at 6 p.m. with panel discussion at 7:30 p.m. and film screening at 8:15 p.m. Seating is limited.BUY TICKETS

Turkey Trot Training Program Aug. 22 & 27, and every Tuesday and Thursday, Oceanside Public Library Join the organizers of the Frontwave Credit Union O’side Turkey Trot at this free semiweekly training program for walkers, joggers and runners. Coached by Race Director Kathy Kinane, a former Division I track coach at UC Santa Barbara, the Turkey Trot training group meets in front of the Oceanside Public Library and leaves at 5:30 p.m. Get in shape for the trot or any other event. Contact info@osideturkeytrot.com FIND OUT MORE

Artist Alley Interactive Aug. 24 and every Saturday, Artist Alley, Downtown Oceanside Come experience Artist Alley shops and destinations at this free, family-friendly event featuring local artists. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday, enjoy live art demos, live music, face painting, drum circle performances, puzzles, virtual reality, workshops and more. Artist Alley Interactive is presented by Gypsy Soul Dreaming, The School of Hard Locks Escape Room and The Grid. FIND OUT MORE

Movie at the Pier: “Aquaman”Aug. 24, Oceanside Pier AmphitheaterCity of Oceanside Parks and Recreation presents “Aquaman” this Saturday at the Pier Amphitheater located south of the Beach Recreation Center and Oceanside Pier. Movie starts at dark (around 7 p.m.) so come early to set up your own “Movie Theater.” Bring your blankets and picnic dinners and spend your evening with family, friends and Parks and Recreation under the night sky. This is a family-friendly and FREE event. FIND OUT MORE

Salsa Sunday Aug. 25, Orfila Vineyards & Winery Who doesn’t want to learn how to Salsa? Orfila Vineyards and Winery in Downtown Oceanside has Salsa dance classes with their very own instructor and tasting room employee, Christian. Join Orfila on Sunday for lessons from 4-5 p.m. and then strut your stuff during free dance from 5-6 p.m. BUY TICKETS

Tip-A-Cop Aug. 28, Bagby Beer Co.The Oceanside Police Department will take protect and serve to a whole new level at a Tip-A-Cop fundraiser next Wednesday. From 5-9 p.m. at Bagby Beer Company, officers will serve as hosts and waiters, and all tips they receive will be donated to Special Olympics San Diego athletes. FIND OUT MORE

Star Rocks Summer Concert! Aug. 31, The Star Theatre The Star Theatre invites you to celebrate the final days of summer with a fabulous concert for all ages! Enjoy hot Rock ‘n Roll in the cool air-conditioned theater, food and drink (available for purchase) plus limited opportunities to sing and win tickets to future Star Theatre productions! Tickets are $10 pre-purchased or $15 onsite. Doors open at 6 p.m. and showtime is 7 p.m. BUY TICKETS

Plein Air Paint Out: Oside Pier Sept. 1, Oceanside Pier The Oceanside Museum of Art Artist Alliance has created a series of events for artists at any level to enjoy the camaraderie of painting outdoors. Events will be held in different locations. Plan to meet Susan Kogan Sunday the 1st at 9 a.m. at the entrance to the pier before the group settles in a painting location. Stop by OMA for coffee after. FIND OUT MORE

Annual Labor Day Pier Swim Sept. 2, Oceanside Pier, North Side The annual Labor Day Pier Swim gathers some of the most hardcore swimmers in the country, even Canada, together to compete to raise funds for the Oceanside Swim Club, a non-profit organization and competitive swim team for children 5-18 years of age . The 1-mile swim runs from 7-11:30 a.m. and allows swimmers over age 12 into their 70s and 80s to participate. FIND OUT MORE

BEYOND DOWNTOWN

Paopao 9-Man Outrigger Race Aug. 24, Oceanside HarborThe Oceanside Outrigger Canoe Club invites you to join them for their Paopao 9-man Race this Saturday. Paddlers in women’s and men’s divisions from all over California will take part in a 21-mile race starting and ending near the Harbor mouth. There will be food and beverages available, a small vendor expo, raffle, beer garden, and music. Event begins at 7 a.m. FIND OUT MORE