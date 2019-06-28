Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

By   /  June 28, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    
Oceanside Independence Parade June 29, Coast Highway from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive
The Parade is coming to Downtown Oceanside! See marching bands, color guards, vintage cars, military units, animals and more! Join us at 10 a.m. Saturday to kick off Oceanside’s Star Spangled Independence Week and to honor our nation, our Hometown Heroes, our city and our local businesses at this free, family-friendly event. FIND OUT MORE
Oceanside Fireworks ShowJuly 3, El Corazon at Rancho Del Oro DriveThe City of Oceanside’s annual Fireworks Show will begin at 9 p.m. next Wednesday. Spectators are encouraged to arrive anytime after 6 p.m., park in the business park nearby, bring a beach chair and walk to the viewing area on Rancho Del Oro Drive. There will be live music as well as food trucks offering a wide variety of foods. This event is free and open to the public.
FIND OUT MORE
O’fest Beach FestivalJuly 4, The StrandSpend your Fourth of July with us on the beach! All along the Strand from the Oceanside Pier to Tyson Street Park next Thursday, enjoy family-friendly activities and food at O’fest Beach Festival. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., there’ll be kids amusements in the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater and retail vendors in both the Pier Plaza and in the parking lot south of the Pier Amphitheater, all in celebration of Independence Day on the biggest beach day of the year!
FIND OUT MORE
Yankee Doodle Dinghy ParadeJuly 4, Oceanside HarborThe annual Dinghy Parade is a fun celebration of Independence Day, with participants decorating their dinghies in a patriotic theme and parading them around the inner harbor where they are judged. All are welcome to enjoy this event, 1-3 p.m. next Thursday, and anyone may decorate a dinghy 12 feet and under and participate in the parade. There is no entry fee, and trophies will be awarded. Register at the Oceanside Yacht Club office before July 4. 
FIND OUT MORE
Star Spangled Sunset MarketJuly 4, Pier View Way west of North Coast HighwayFor Oceanside’s Star Spangled Independence Week, our weekly outdoor market will become the Star Spangled Sunset Market on July Fourth with a “Red, White & Blue” theme in honor of Independence Day. Regular market hours next Thursday 5-9 p.m.
FIND OUT MORE
Beach CleanupJuly 5, Oceanside PierThe public is invited to take part in the annual Morning After Mess beach cleanup the day after the Fourth of July. Do your part next Friday from 9 a.m. to noon in helping keep Oceanside clean. Bring your own reusable gloves, bag/bucket and water bottle, and look for the blue Surfrider tent. No preregistration required. 
FIND OUT MORE
First Friday Art WalkJuly 5, Artist Alley OceansideThe July First Friday Art Walk will feature a patriotic theme complete with patriotic music and dance to celebrate Independence Day. Next Friday, enjoy live performances, music, poetry, art education, food vendors and pop-up art in Artist Alley and beyond.
FIND OUT MORE
First Friday Art Walk: Music at the Museum with The FarmersJuly 5, Oceanside Museum of ArtDuring the First Friday Art Walk, enjoy a free concert at the Oceanside Museum of Art featuring The Farmers, one of San Diego’s mainstay bands. The music begins at 7 p.m. Museum galleries will be open during the concert until 8 p.m.
FIND OUT MORE
SUNSET MARKET VENDOR SPOTLIGHT
Taste of PolandAlicja Miechowski, owner of Taste of Poland, is passionate about creating authentic Polish dishes using her family’s recipes. All of her authentic pierogies are brought in from Chicago and served with homemade sauerkraut and other dishes.
FIND OUT MORE
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 1 day ago on June 28, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 28, 2019 @ 1:33 am
  • Filed Under: North County

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

North County Chamber Honors San Diego Oasis with Impact Award

Read More →