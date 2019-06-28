What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

O’fest Beach FestivalJuly 4, The StrandSpend your Fourth of July with us on the beach! All along the Strand from the Oceanside Pier to Tyson Street Park next Thursday, enjoy family-friendly activities and food at O’fest Beach Festival. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., there’ll be kids amusements in the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater and retail vendors in both the Pier Plaza and in the parking lot south of the Pier Amphitheater, all in celebration of Independence Day on the biggest beach day of the year!