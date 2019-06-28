What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Oceanside Independence Parade June 29, Coast Highway from Wisconsin Avenue to Civic Center Drive The Parade is coming to Downtown Oceanside! See marching bands, color guards, vintage cars, military units, animals and more! Join us at 10 a.m. Saturday to kick off Oceanside’s Star Spangled Independence Week and to honor our nation, our Hometown Heroes, our city and our local businesses at this free, family-friendly event. FIND OUT MORE
Oceanside Fireworks ShowJuly 3, El Corazon at Rancho Del Oro DriveThe City of Oceanside’s annual Fireworks Show will begin at 9 p.m. next Wednesday. Spectators are encouraged to arrive anytime after 6 p.m., park in the business park nearby, bring a beach chair and walk to the viewing area on Rancho Del Oro Drive. There will be live music as well as food trucks offering a wide variety of foods. This event is free and open to the public.
O’fest Beach FestivalJuly 4, The StrandSpend your Fourth of July with us on the beach! All along the Strand from the Oceanside Pier to Tyson Street Park next Thursday, enjoy family-friendly activities and food at O’fest Beach Festival. From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., there’ll be kids amusements in the Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater and retail vendors in both the Pier Plaza and in the parking lot south of the Pier Amphitheater, all in celebration of Independence Day on the biggest beach day of the year!
Yankee Doodle Dinghy ParadeJuly 4, Oceanside HarborThe annual Dinghy Parade is a fun celebration of Independence Day, with participants decorating their dinghies in a patriotic theme and parading them around the inner harbor where they are judged. All are welcome to enjoy this event, 1-3 p.m. next Thursday, and anyone may decorate a dinghy 12 feet and under and participate in the parade. There is no entry fee, and trophies will be awarded. Register at the Oceanside Yacht Club office before July 4.
Star Spangled Sunset MarketJuly 4, Pier View Way west of North Coast HighwayFor Oceanside’s Star Spangled Independence Week, our weekly outdoor market will become the Star Spangled Sunset Market on July Fourth with a “Red, White & Blue” theme in honor of Independence Day. Regular market hours next Thursday 5-9 p.m.
Beach CleanupJuly 5, Oceanside PierThe public is invited to take part in the annual Morning After Mess beach cleanup the day after the Fourth of July. Do your part next Friday from 9 a.m. to noon in helping keep Oceanside clean. Bring your own reusable gloves, bag/bucket and water bottle, and look for the blue Surfrider tent. No preregistration required.
First Friday Art WalkJuly 5, Artist Alley OceansideThe July First Friday Art Walk will feature a patriotic theme complete with patriotic music and dance to celebrate Independence Day. Next Friday, enjoy live performances, music, poetry, art education, food vendors and pop-up art in Artist Alley and beyond.
