What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

California Surfing Day Sept. 20, Oceanside Pier and California Surf Museum Celebrate Oceanside’s epic surf culture and community this Friday! Bring your board and your friends and meet at the Oceanside Pier at 6:15 a.m. for a quick group photo and then head out and enjoy a morning surf session. The first 200 surfers with boards to check in will receive a special T-shirt! Afterward enjoy free admission to the California Surf Museum from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and meet surf legends such as Jericho Poppler and Paul Strauch. FIND OUT MORE

Oceanside Harbor Days Sept. 21-22, Oceanside Harbor Featuring arts and crafts, exhibits and great food for the entire family, Oceanside Harbor Days returns this weekend. From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, attendees can experience fun activities, including a costume party for kids at the Pirate Village; arts, crafts and food booth areas; the Nail ‘n’ Sail Competition; military and public Safety displays; music; a beer garden; and more. FIND OUT MORE

Mamma Mia”Sept. 20-22, 27-29, Star Theatre End your summer with this upbeat musical featuring music by the Swedish pop group ABBA, including “Dancing Queen,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Mamma Mia” and many more. A young woman wants to invite the father she’s never known to her wedding — only to discover that there are three possible choices! Opening night is this Friday at 6:45 p.m. with additional showtimes of 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 29.

TikiSwim9 Sept. 22, Oceanside Pier During Oceanside Harbor Days this Sunday, swimmers will participate in the TikiSwim9, a 2.4-mile swim from the Oceanside Pier to the Oceanside Harbor boat launch ramps, where family, friends and spectators are invited to cheer on swimmers. All finishers will receive a custom beach towel and visor, handwoven finisher lei, finisher medal and breakfast burrito. FIND OUT MORE

Pierside Aloha Mixer Sept. 24, Pierside South Say hello to new connections — and farewell to summer — at MainStreet Oceanside’s quarterly networking event next Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. Admission is $10 and includes food by Orfila Vineyards & Winery and one drink by Señor Grubby’s, plus two-hour parking validation. Pierside South tours are available at 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. RSVP requested to gumaro@mainstreetoceanside.com. FIND OUT MORE

U.S. Open Adaptive Surfing Championships Sept. 26-29, Oceanside Pier Professional level adaptive surfing is back in Oceanside next weekend! The main goals for the organizer — Stoke for Life Foundation — are to bring awareness to the rehabilitative benefits of adaptive water sports and to raise awareness for access to our beach communities for those with disabilities. Elite, world-class adaptive surfers will compete for cash and prizes daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. during this third annual championship series. FIND OUT MORE

Six String Society – The Piano Project Sept. 28, Brooks Theater The Six String Society invites you for a memorable night of music and fun next Saturday. For two performances only, at 3 and 8 p.m., you can see some of the most diverse piano performers on the planet, including boogie-woogie master Henri Herbert from the UK, the extraordinary Julia Othmer from Kansas City and San Diego’s own Jody Bagley and Robert Parker. Come see what makes this show unique in the entertainment world! BUY TICKETS

TASTE OF OCEANSIDE … Oct. 5, Downtown Oceanside Come taste your way through Oceanside’s exciting food and brew scene — one bite and sip at a time. On the first Saturday of October from 2-5 p.m., listen to live music and explore Downtown Oceanside restaurants and shops while enjoying over 35 food and beverage tastings by the restaurants, brewers and wineries that have made Oceanside one of the leading foodie destinations in North County San Diego. Get your tickets before they sell out! BUY TICKETS

Mission District Arts Festival Sept. 28, Studio ACE, 3861 Mission Ave Studio ACE is partnering with Oceanside Cultural Arts Foundation, Oceanside Public Library and Friends of the Oceanside Library to bring art to the valley! Next Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., there will be artists booths, live music, food, a Kids Corner with crafts and face painting, live mural painting, a drum circle and a book sale, plus free chances to win prizes and a visit from Splash, the library mascot! FIND OUT MORE

Camp Coffee CompanyFor Jason Simpson, owner of Camp Coffee Company at 110 N. Cleveland St., camping has always been an escape. His vision is for his customers to escape for a little while with coffee, tea or a specialty drink. Camp Coffee Company is open daily 6 a.m.-6 p.m. and Thursdays 6 a.m.-8 p.m. FIND OUT MORE

HEALTHY LIFE BY SCRIPPS HEALTH – Four questions to help you choose a health insurance plan Four questions to help you choose a health insurance plan

As fall nears so does the start of open enrollment season, that time of the year when you can sign up, renew or make changes to your health insurance plan. Now is the time to learn more about your options. READ MORE

