What’s On Stage at The Moonlight

On Friday,  April 7th the Moonlight Stage presents “A family-friendly tap extravaganza,” raves the New York Post. Rhythmic Circus is the percussive-dance phenomenon electrifying audiences with its hard-hitting, rapid-fire tap, side-splitting humor and finger-snapping tunes. Along with an infectious seven-piece band and the beat-boxing sensation known as “Heatbox,” Rhythmic Circus’ show Feet Don’t Fail Me Now is a  joyous parade of genre-hopping music and dance that’s become an international sensation touring the world and now coming to the Moonlight!

Tickets: Orchestra Section: $25 -Reserved Section: $20 – Fringe Section: $18 – Reserved Lawn: $15 – General Admission Lawn: $10
Kids’ Tickets Any Seating Area: $10 *ages 16 and under    Buy tickets online  VisTix Box Office 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, 92084

Know before you go ….Box Office at the Amphitheatre opens at 5:30 pm. • Gates to the Amphitheatre open  at 6:00 pm. • Showtime is 7:30 pm.
Outside food and drinks (with the exception of alcohol) are permitted inside the Amphitheatre.

 

