Whats On Stage At The Moonlight

BROADWAY’S BEST UNDER THE STARS! The 37th Season of Moonlight Stage Productions

Opens June 14 – July 1 at 8 pm Elton John and Tim Rice’s epic rock musical Aida is headlined by three powerhouse talents: Daebreon Poiema, who made one of the most thrilling debuts in Moonlight history starring in last summer’s Sister Act, returns to star as Aida. Richard Bermudez, who made waves last summer in his critically-acclaimed portrayal as the Stoker in Titanic, is tapped as the soldier Radames. Bets Malone, one of Moonlight’s most favorite and endearing actresses, rounds out the romantic trio under the direction of John Vaughan. Aida features an unforgettable musical score with soaring ballads and rousing chorus numbers.

SPECIAL CONCERT AT THE MOONLIGHT!

Saturday, May 137:30 p.m. The best tribute concert you’re likely to experience is playing one-night-only! Don’t miss ABBA Mania – The ABBA Tribute and hear all of the legendary Swedish band’s hits performed LIVE in a spectacular two hour concert. Why not treat mom to a Mother’s Day concert? Tickets range $15 – $40. PURCHASE TICKETS NOWMORE INFORMATION

UPCOMING FUNDRAISING EVENTS

AN EVENING WITH SPENCER DAY

June 10 at 7:00 p.m. – at the AVO Playhouse – 303 Main Street, Vista

Appearing at prestigious venues including the Hollywood Bowl, San Francisco and Monterey Jazz Festivals among others, Spencer Day is an iTunes chart-topping jazz singer performing his original music along with favorite cover songs for a concert benefiting the Moonlight Cultural Foundation. Tickets are $35 with the option of an add-on post show meet and greet for an additional $25. PURCHASE TICKETS

COMING SOON

JULY 19 – AUG 5 at 8 PM

Disney’s classic animated film comes to life in a spectacular production. This fishy tale will capture your heart with its irresistible songs and characters you know and love from the film.

AUG 16 – SEPT 2 at 8 PM

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterpiece receives its San Diego Regional Premiere at The Moonlight. Based on the film noir of Billy Wilder, ‘Sunset Boulevard’ is a spellbinding fable of dreams along the street where movies were born.

SEPT 13 – 30 at 7:30 PM

From the creator of Broadway’s hit ‘Hamilton’ comes Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first Tony Award-winning musical. A vibrant snapshot of three days in an eclectic Manhattan neighborhood, the show is powered by the sounds of summer and the rhythm of the streets.

