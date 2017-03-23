Loading...
What’s On Stage At Moonlight 2017

2017 SEASON SINGLE – TICKET ON SALE EVENT
Order single tickets for our 2017 Broadway Musicals beginning
The best single ticket seats before they’re gone!
Three Ways to Buy:
1). Visit us in person at VisTix,
located at 200 Civic Center Drive in Vista,
this Saturday Noon to 4 pm.
2). Order by phone during the same hours

THE 2017 SEASON – BROADWAY’S BEST UNDER THE STARS!

 JUNE 14 – JULY 1 at 8 pm
AIDA
With Elton John’s pulsating score and Tim Rice’s cleverly crafted lyrics, this rock musical breathes new life into this triumphant love story made famous in Verdi’s opera of the same name. ‘Time Magazine’ named it one of the best musicals of 2000, and it garnered four Tony Awards that year. The show stars Daebreon Poiema, our breakout star from last summer’s ‘Sister Act.’
 JULY 19 – AUGUST 5 at 8 pm
MERMAID
In a magical kingdom beneath the sea, the beautiful young mermaid Ariel longs to leave her ocean home to live in the world above. Based on Disney’s classic animated film, all of your favorite characters and songs come to life in a full production featuring Moonlight favorite Randall Hickman as Ursula. This fishy tale will capture your heart! 
 AUGUST 16 – SEPTEMBER 2 at 8 pm
Sunset
Andrew Lloyd Webber’s masterpiece receives its San Diego Regional Premiere at The Moonlight. This haunting musical weaves a magnificent tale of faded glory and unfulfilled ambition. Based on Billy Wilder’s classic film noir, the show boasts Lloyd Webber’s most soaring melodies. Don’t miss this spellbinding fable of dreams along the street where movies were born. We are proud to feature Broadway and Moonlight veteran Eric Kunze as Joe Gillis.
SEPTEMBER 13 – 30 at 7:30 pm

 Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of Broadway’s ‘Hamilton,’ created this exhilarating 2008 musical about chasing your dreams and finding your true home. With a gripping story and iIn the Heightsncredible music and dance, ‘In the Heights’ is a groundbreaking 21st century musical telling the next chapter of the classic American story. The show captured the 2008 Tony Award for Best Musical and we are pleased to present it at The Moonlight for the first time.
