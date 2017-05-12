Whats New In Vista

- May 9th City Council Notes…During their May 9 meeting, the City Council approved the addition of an all-way stop sign in western Vista, located on Melrose Way at the Breeze Hill Elementary entrance driveway. During the past several years, the City has received concerns from nearby residents about traffic flow and parents crossing with children mid-block through traffic between the school entrance and Melrose Drive.
Based on a school crossing study for the school and parents’ and school administration’s input, an all-way stop on Melrose Way at the school driveway’s entrance was proposed to provide a safer crossing opportunity.
The City recently constructed a short segment of sidewalk on the south side of Melrose Way to create a continuous accessible pedestrian path. Minor widening of the street to allow an additional lane in the westbound direction was completed to provide a queuing area for the right turns into the school, thus allowing through traffic to proceed. The signs will be installed in the next few weeks and temporary flashing beacons on top of the stop signs will be activated to call motorists’ attention to their presence for a 30-day period.
- New Businesses … Dining options are increasing in the city of Vista. 508 Tavern on S. Santa Fe Avenue is open and Leucadia Pizzeria will be opening in the Marriott Towne Place Shopping Center on May 15. The Dog Haus, a gourmet hotdog restaurant is opening downtown on the corner of Broadway and S. Indiana in the former Shoe Repair location in the next few months. In August, the Wildwood Grill is opening a barbecue restaurant and music venue in the former La Paloma space near E. Vista Way & Civic Center Drive.
- New Kites Exhibit … The City of Vista’s ninth exhibit of “Kites Over Vista,” was installed on Friday, May 5. The six sculptures are being displayed downtown through April, 2018. The Public Arts Commission’s “Kites Over Vista” project has provided a venue to showcase sculptures in public areas of downtown Vista for the past eight years. The “Kites Over Vista” exhibits have been extremely successful in the promotion of public art through the sale/donation of 13 Kites for public display and five Kites currently on consignment.
- Collection of Items For HMLA …The City of Vista is collecting new bath towels and personal toiletry items for welcome-home packages for Vista’s adopted Marine Unit – Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 369 – out of Camp Pendleton.“HMLA-369” battalion, which the City officially “adopted” in 2008, has approximately 180 members returning throughout the months of May and June from a 10-month deployment. The welcome-home packages are for the battalion’s single Marines, many of whom return to empty barracks without the comfort of family, and are in need of personal care items until their belongings are returned to them several days after they arrive.The public is invited to support the troops by donating a new bath towel (tags attached, please) or hair care/ body wash/shower gel items. Items can be dropped off now until May 25. Drop off an item during this time and receive a free, reusable City of Vista shopping bag (while supplies last). Items dropped off after May 25 will be used for any remaining welcome home packages and for other HMLA Marine activities.
Drop off locations: 8 am – 4 pm (Monday-Thursday)
- Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, 1st floor reception
- Public Works Facility, 1165 E. Taylor Street