Whats New In Vista

May 9th City Council Notes…During their May 9 meeting, the City Council approved the addition of an all-way stop sign in western Vista, located on Melrose Way at the Breeze Hill Elementary entrance driveway. During the past several years, the City has received concerns from nearby residents about traffic flow and parents crossing with children mid-block through traffic between the school entrance and Melrose Drive.

Based on a school crossing study for the school and parents’ and school administration’s input, an all-way stop on Melrose Way at the school driveway’s entrance was proposed to provide a safer crossing opportunity.

The City recently constructed a short segment of sidewalk on the south side of Melrose Way to create a continuous accessible pedestrian path. Minor widening of the street to allow an additional lane in the westbound direction was completed to provide a queuing area for the right turns into the school, thus allowing through traffic to proceed. The signs will be installed in the next few weeks and temporary flashing beacons on top of the stop signs will be activated to call motorists’ attention to their presence for a 30-day period.

New Businesses … Dining options are increasing in the city of Vista. 508 Tavern on S. Santa Fe Avenue is open and Leucadia Pizzeria will be opening in the Marriott Towne Place Shopping Center on May 15. The Dog Haus, a gourmet hotdog restaurant is opening downtown on the corner of Broadway and S. Indiana in the former Shoe Repair location in the next few months. In August, the Wildwood Grill is opening a barbecue restaurant and music venue in the former La Paloma space near E. Vista Way & Civic Center Drive.