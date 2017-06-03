What’s New in Oceanside?

SAVE THE DATE!

Oceanside’s Downtown Independence Parade Saturday, July 1st, 10am – 12pm

June 10th . We are looking for volunteers to put on the parade! Deadline to sign up to participate in the parade is. We are looking for volunteers to put on the parade! CLICK HERE for parade & volunteer information.

Beach Clean Up Oceanside Pier Saturday, June 3rd, 9am Beach and street cleanup at Oceanside Pier. Meet on the north side of the pier, on the beach. Bags and gloves will be provided, but we encourage you to bring your own reusable supplies if you have them. Help FM 949, Surfrider San Diego and San Diego County Toyota Dealers clean up our San Diego’s beaches all summer long! As a thank you for helping us show some love to our beaches, we’ll have a ton chances for volunteers to win SPF tickets + other cool prizes! CLICK HERE for information.

Scripps Trauma Centers Take Emergency Care to the Next Level

“The combination of highly specialized caregivers and the most advanced equipment available around-the-clock in a trauma center greatly increases a trauma patient’s chances of survival and recovery,” said Imad Dandan, M.D., trauma medical director at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.

The San Diego County Trauma Systemis a nationally recognized model for trauma care. Because of this regional trauma system, a person who sustains a life-threatening injury in San Diego is twice as likely to survive compared to any other part of the U.S. In San Diego County, only six of the region’s hospitals – including Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla and Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego – are designated as trauma centers in the county’s trauma system.is a nationally recognized model for trauma care. Because of this regional trauma system, a person who sustains a life-threatening injury in San Diego is twice as likely to survive compared to any other part of the U.S. MORE

The Adams Family A New Musical Comedy Saturday, Jun 3rd – 2pm , 7pm Sunday, Jun 4th – 2pm A CYT Production at Star Theatre 217 Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA

The Adams Family A New Musical Comedy

Saturday, Jun 3rd – 2pm , 7pm Sunday, Jun 4th – 2pm A CYT Production at Star Theatre 217 Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, growing up and falling in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family; a man her parents have never met. If that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents. Cost: $17 Online, $19 At-the-Door. Come out and enjoy the theater with Christian Youth Theater as they present The Addams Family, an original musical about love, family, honesty and growing up! CLICK HERE for more information. Summer Reading Program For Adults – June 5 – August 5 Downtown Oceanside Library 300 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA



At Oceanside Public Library this summer, while children and teens are “Reading by Design” adults will be “Feline Doggone Good about Reading!” From June 5 through August 5 , adults will be rewarded for reading and reviewing books. Grown-up readers can go back to when they were kids and make this summer all about relaxing and reading.

The Oceanside Public Library has some delightful events and prizes to encourage adults in Oceanside to take time for themselves, relax with their furry best friends and read some books! This is a free program sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. CLICK HERE for more information or call (760) 435-5600 with questions.

Oceanside Museum of Art – Saturday June 3rd, 6-8 pm Exhibition Reception: Opening of Ted Meyer: Scarred for Life

Sip, nosh, and mingle with artists and fellow art lovers as OMA celebrates the opening of Ted Meyer: Scarred for Life, Meaning In Bronze, and A Time To Heal. In conjunction with the exhibition Meaning in Bronze, artists from the Veterans Art Project (VetArt) will conduct on-site bronze pouring demonstrations on the OMA terrace with their mobile foundry. Cost: $0 – $10.

Coffee and Conversation with OMA Artist Alliance

Sunday June 4th, 12-2pm Socialize with fellow artists, enjoy drinks and snacks, learn more about the community, and explore exhibitions at OMA for free.

Workshop: Impressionistic and Expressionistic Painting Two Day Class: Tuesday & Thursday, June 6 & 8 , 1-4pm Create unique and thoughtful paintings on multiple surfaces using various methods of applying paint during this two-day workshop with Robin Douglas. Paint thick dabs like Monet, drip and splash like Pollock, or pool paint like Frankenthaler. We will also blend colors like O’Keeffe and experiment with color theory by Itten. All supplies provided. Cost: $30-$40.

Bronze Casting Workshop Saturday, June 10th – Thursday, June 15th, 1-4pm

In conjunction with the exhibition Meaning in Bronze, artists from the Veterans Art Project (VetArt) introduce bronze casting and discussing the history of bronze art as a medium for memorializing and contextualizing the experiences of warriors and war. VetArt is seeking active duty, veterans, or military family members to participate. Click here to register for one of the casting workshops.

Life Drawing Wednesday June 14th, 11am – 2pm Artists will work from a combination of 5 to 40 minute poses during this non-instructed session. Live model, table, and chairs are provided. Artists to bring their own drawing materials. Price is $12 for members, $15 for members, payable in cash at the door. Discussion with Artist John Dillemuth and Curator Vallo Riberto Wednesday June 14th, 11:30am – 12:30pm Join artist John Dillemuth and the curator of his exhibition, Vallo Riberto, as they discuss the artist’s inspirations for his whimsical artwork. Cost: $0-$10. A Taste of Art: Color Field Painting Thursday June 15th, 6-8pm Join Robin Douglas to use the color field painting techniques of Mark Rothko, Morris Louis, and Helen Frankenthaler. We will pour, pool, and splash paint onto canvas creating quagmires of emotion. Enjoy drinks and appetizers along with a brief demonstration before rolling up your sleeves to paint in this expressive style. All supplies provided. Cost: $35-$45. Click Here for Details and to Register

Downtown Oceanside History Walk Sat. June 10th, 9-11am Civic Center Plaza –300 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA The Oceanside Historical Society will be hosting their Downtown History Walks for 2017 on the second Saturday of each month beginning at 9:00 a.m. Your tour guide will be a member of the Oceanside Historical Society, eager to show you around beautiful downtown Oceanside! The 2-hour history walk tour will begin at the front of the Oceanside Public Library at 300 North Coast Highway (look for the Andrew Jackson Myers plaque) and will show participants the historical significance of local homes, churches & banks, three Irving J. Gill buildings, the famed "Top Gun" house, the Oceanside Pier & bandshell, and a variety of other sites. These walks are free (donations accepted) and open to everyone, and are pleasantly paced so folks of all ages can participate. welcome. CLICK HERE for more information.

16th Annual Filipino Cultural Day – Sat. June 10th, 12-5pm Civic Center Plaza 300 N Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA The Annual Filipino Cultural Celebration will take place on Saturday, June 10, marking the 16-year partnership between the Filipino-American Cultural Organization (FACO), the Oceanside Public Library, and Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. The celebration will offer attendees a day filled with Philippine folk dancing and music, colorful costumes, special performances, and delicious Filipino and international cuisine. In addition there will be crafts and activities for children in the courtyard of the Civic Center Library Community Rooms. The festivities will run from 12pm-6pm, at the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza and Library in downtown Oceanside. Event admission is FREE and open to the public. CLICK HERE for more information.

21st Annual Inter-Tribal PowWow – Saturday June 10th, 10am – 11pm . Sunday June 11th, 10:30am – 6pm . Mission San Luis Rey, 4050 Mission Ave., Oceanside CA Arts & Crafts Booths – Food Booths – Opportunity Drawing – Contest Dancing CLICK HERE for more information.

Surfing America USA Surfing Championships Tuesday June 13-17 , 8am – 5pm Oceanside Harbor North Jetty Oceanside, CA The Surfing America USA Championships brings the best surfers and stand-up paddlers from across the country for eight days of competition and includes longboard, SUP and adaptive divisions. Sponsored by Surfing America, Inc. Surfing America is the IOC-recognized National Governing Body for the sport of surfing in the USA. Surfing America is responsible for holding the USA Championships each year and for selecting the official USA Surf Team to compete internationally. CLICK HERE for more information.

Race Across the West & Race Across America Tuesday, June 13th & Saturday, June 17th 12 – 3pm Junior Seau Beach Community Center 300 North The Strand, Oceanside, CA Oceanside welcomes the return of Race Across the West (RAW) and Race Across America (RAAM)! Come show your Oceanside spirit by cheering on the start of these endurance racers! For 36 years RAAM has been challenging ultracyclists from around the globe to push their physical and mental limits to the farthest reaches. Starting in Oceanside, under one of the longest piers in California, RAAM spans 3000 miles, climbs 175,000 feet, crosses 12 states and finishes in Annapolis, Maryland, the east coast sailing mecca. The Race has become a global icon, having had over 35 countries represented. Not only has RAAM proved to be one of the most challenging races in the world, but has become a huge platform for racers to raise awareness and money for charities of their choice. Racers have raised over $2 million per year over the past 5 years. CLICK HERE for more information.

Tango at the Beach June 10 & 17 , 7-9:30pm Pacific Street Linear Park – 112 The Strand South, Oceanside, CA Tango by the Beach is a favorite for visitors and locals alike. Enjoy Tango music and an introductory Tango dance lesson. This event is open to all skill levels. If you are new to Tango, smooth bottom shoes are recommended. It gets cool once the sun goes down; please bring a light jacket or sweater. Parking Information: Pay lot 30, metered parking along the street, and free parking lot about 1/2 mile away east of the railroad tracks. Admission: $5 donations are welcome. CLICK HERE for more information.

Star Theatre Co. – Musical Theatre Camp June 26th – July 8th- Monday – Friday from 9am – 12pm

Star Theatre – 217 Coast Hwy, Oceanside CA July 8th @ 2pm and 6pm . Ages 7-12 (camper’s age on the first day of camp). Cost $ 240 (Includes an Official Camp T-Shirt and DVD!) There is a $50 sibling discount available. Come along on a musical adventure at the Star Theatre this summer. This 2-week Musical Theatre camp will entertain and inspire using select songs and scenes from Disney’s Cinderella. The upbeat music will keep your children moving and learning as we explore the world of acting and music together! The camp culminates in two performance showcases that will have you tapping your toes to these classic Disney melodies. Performances. Ages 7-12 (camper’s age on the first day of camp). Cost $ 240 (Includes an Official Camp T-Shirt and DVD!) There is a $50 sibling discount available. CLICK HERE for more information.