What’s Happening In May At Moonlight Amphitheatre

Family Movie Night

Experience the quintessential 80’s

movie once again on the Big Screen!Friday, May 31

Gates: 6 pmShow: 7:30 pm Tickets: $5/$10

In this 1980s sci-fi classic, small-town California teen Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) is thrown back into the ’50s when an experiment by his eccentric scientist friend Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes awry. Traveling through time in a modified DeLorean car, Marty encounters young versions of his parents (Crispin Glover, Lea Thompson), and must make sure that they fall in love or he’ll cease to exist. Even more dauntingly, Marty has to return to his own time and save the life of Doc Brown.

Come early when the gates open for pre-movie activities for the entire family.