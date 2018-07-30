What’s Going On At The Lodge

Lodge Meeting Thursday, August 2nd, 7pm

Pin night

Come join us, to see our members who are being pinned, for there years of being an Elk. This is an open meeting so friend and family can join in the celebration.

Lodge Cleanup day

Saturday, August 4th 9:30am

Help keep our lodge looking it best by pitching in and volunteering. So grab your heavy rubber gloves, and meet us in the patio area. If you can bring a broom or a rake that would be great.

We also need a couple of trucks and a trailer to haul away the trash.

We will be done by noon. Workers get a free burger.

Call Myra at 760-803-5074

VA Hospital Visit – August 7th 5pm

Join us in going down to La Jolla VA Hospital, to pass out sandwiches & play bingo with vets an their families. This is a way to give back to our local Vets. Please join us.

call Myra 760-803-5074

Weekly events!

Sunday: Breakfast 8:30-12

Mondays: Bingo Doors open at 4pm Early Birds 6:25pm

Tuesday: Dinner 5 – 7:30. Aug.7th purple pig meeting 6:30

Wednesday: Dinner Steak/Burger/Buffet 6:30-7:30 = Karaoke & Dancing 6:30-9:30

Thursday 19th : cook your own steak on patio 4:30-6:30

Friday: Dinner and Dancing = Dinner 5-8pm Band 6:30-9:30

Saturday: Lunch 11 – 2pm

Sunday: Breakfast 8:30-12

Up coming events

The 4th Annual Purple Pig Pasta Party

join us for all you can eat pasta – Saturday, September 29, 2018 5:00 pm Tickets $15.

Come and meet our local theme child, John and his therapist, Megan.

To RSVP and purchase tickets call 760-724-1968

if you can not attend yourself, still buy at ticket to be given, to one of our local service members