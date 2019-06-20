Whats Going On At The Lodge

WEEKLY EVENTS

Mondays: Bingo Doors open at 4pm Early Birds 6:15 pm

Tuesday Dinners 5-7 $8.75

June 11th, Stuffed Cabbage

June 15th chicken Fried Steak

June 25th Meat Loaf

July 2nd Baked BBQ Chicken

July 9th Stuffed Bell Peppers

July 16th Smothered Pork Chop

July 23rd Salisbury steak

July 30th Oven Fried Chicken

Wednesday: Dinner Steak/Burger/Buffet 5-7:30

Karaoke & Dancing 6:30-9:30

Thursday : Cook your own steak 5-8 pm on patio

Friday: Dinner and Dancing * Dinner 5-8 pm Band 6:30-9:30

June 14th Bell Peppers

June 21st Sandance

June 28th America Roots

July 5th Nitro Express

Saturday: Lunch 11-2pm

Sunday: Breakfast 8:30-12

UP COMING SAVE THE DATES

June 20 Lodge Mtg, 7PM

June 23 Flag Day 1PM

June 25 New Members Mtg. 6-7:30

July 2 Purple Meeting 6:30

July 3 Ladies of the Lodge meeting 10AM

July 4. Independence Day Picnic 11am-3-pm

July 6th Lodge Cleanup

July 10th Purple Pig Due

July 11 House Mtg. 6PM, Board Mtg.

July 15 Bulletin Articles Due

July 18 Lodge meeting 7pm

July 23 New Member Meeting 6-7:30pm

July 25 Lodge Meeting 7pm

Aug. 4. Luau- at the Lodge

Aug. 11 Champagne Ballroom Dance

Sep. 2 Labor Day Picnic

Sep 7 Purple Pig Spaghetti Dinner

Oct.13 Beer fest at the Lodge

Nov.11 Veterans Day Picnic

