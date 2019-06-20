Whats Going On At The Lodge

WEEKLY EVENTS
Mondays: Bingo Doors open at 4pm Early Birds 6:15 pm
Tuesday Dinners 5-7 $8.75
June 11th, Stuffed Cabbage
June 15th chicken Fried Steak
June 25th Meat Loaf
July 2nd Baked BBQ Chicken
July 9th Stuffed Bell Peppers
July 16th Smothered Pork Chop
July 23rd Salisbury steak
July 30th Oven Fried Chicken
Wednesday: Dinner Steak/Burger/Buffet 5-7:30
Karaoke & Dancing 6:30-9:30
Thursday : Cook your own steak 5-8 pm on patio
Friday: Dinner and Dancing * Dinner 5-8 pm Band 6:30-9:30
June 14th Bell Peppers
June 21st Sandance
June 28th America Roots
July 5th Nitro Express
Saturday: Lunch 11-2pm
Sunday: Breakfast 8:30-12
UP COMING SAVE THE DATES
June 20 Lodge Mtg, 7PM
June 23 Flag Day 1PM
June 25 New Members Mtg. 6-7:30
July 2 Purple Meeting 6:30
July 3 Ladies of the Lodge meeting 10AM
July 4. Independence Day Picnic 11am-3-pm
July 6th Lodge Cleanup
July 10th Purple Pig Due
July 11 House Mtg. 6PM, Board Mtg.
July 15 Bulletin Articles Due
July 18 Lodge meeting 7pm
July 23 New Member Meeting 6-7:30pm
July 25 Lodge Meeting 7pm
Aug. 4. Luau- at the Lodge
Aug. 11 Champagne Ballroom Dance
Sep. 2 Labor Day Picnic
Sep 7 Purple Pig Spaghetti Dinner
Oct.13 Beer fest at the Lodge
Nov.11 Veterans Day Picnic
1947 E. Vista Way, Vista Ca 92084 – (760) 724-1968