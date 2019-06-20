Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  Whats Going On At The Lodge

Whats Going On At The Lodge

By   /  June 19, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

WEEKLY EVENTS

Mondays:  Bingo Doors open at 4pm Early Birds 6:15 pm

Tuesday Dinners 5-7  $8.75
June 11th, Stuffed Cabbage  
June 15th chicken Fried Steak  
June 25th Meat Loaf  
July 2nd Baked BBQ Chicken           
July 9th Stuffed Bell Peppers
July 16th Smothered Pork Chop
July 23rd Salisbury steak
July 30th Oven Fried Chicken   

Wednesday: Dinner Steak/Burger/Buffet 5-7:30    

Karaoke & Dancing 6:30-9:30 

 Thursday : Cook your own steak  5-8 pm on patio

Friday: Dinner and Dancing * Dinner 5-8 pm Band 6:30-9:30
June 14th Bell Peppers
June 21st Sandance
June 28th America Roots
July 5th Nitro Express

Saturday: Lunch 11-2pm 
Sunday: Breakfast 8:30-12 

UP COMING SAVE THE DATES

June 20      Lodge Mtg, 7PM 
June 23     Flag Day 1PM
June 25     New Members Mtg. 6-7:30
July 2        Purple Meeting 6:30
July 3        Ladies of the Lodge meeting  10AM
July 4.      Independence Day Picnic 11am-3-pm
July 6th     Lodge Cleanup
July 10th   Purple Pig Due
July 11      House Mtg. 6PM, Board Mtg.
July 15      Bulletin Articles Due
July 18      Lodge meeting 7pm
July 23      New Member Meeting 6-7:30pm
July 25      Lodge Meeting 7pm
Aug. 4.      Luau- at the Lodge
Aug. 11    Champagne Ballroom Dance
Sep. 2        Labor Day Picnic
Sep 7         Purple Pig Spaghetti Dinner
Oct.13        Beer fest at the Lodge
Nov.11        Veterans Day Picnic  

1947 E. Vista Way, Vista Ca 92084 – (760) 724-1968

    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 9 hours ago on June 19, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: June 19, 2019 @ 12:19 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Interrupted Kidnapping

Read More →