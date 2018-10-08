Loading...
What’s Going On At The Lodge

October 8, 2018

Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018

A Beta Sigma Phi fundraiser for the Elk’s Scholarship & Local Charities At The Vista Elk’s Lodge. $20. per person, which includes lunch- (Door Prizes & 50/50 Drawing). for Tickets and info call Lynn Hillman (760-727-2608)

Weekly events! 

  •  Sunday: Breakfast 8:30-12
  • Mondays:  Bingo Doors open at 4 pm – Early Birds 6:15 pm
    Monday night football.  Oct. 8th Redskins@Saints  5:15 pm
  • Tuesday:  Dinner 5 – 7:30.  Oct 9th Roast Pork Tenderloin. For just  $8.75
  • Wednesday: Dinner Steak/Burger/Buffet 6:30-7:30.  Hosts needed for this night.  If you would like to volunteer please contact the office. Karaoke & Dancing 6:30-9:30
  • Thursday : cook your own steak on patio 5-8 – Oct 11th house meeting 6 pm.  Board meeting 7 pm
  • Friday: Dinner and Dancing -Dinner 5-8 pm Band 6:30-9:30
  • Saturday: Lunch 11 – 2 pm – Sunday: Breakfast 8:30-12

Save the Date!

  • Oct. 11-14       Hemet Elks RV Rally
  • Oct. 21            Vista Elks Purple Pig Race
  • Oct 31            Halloween  party at the lodge
  • Nov. 11           Veteran’s day picnic
  • Nov 22.          Thanksgiving
  • Jan 13.           First annual vista elks tea party
  • Jan 15            Chili’s give back day
