Whats Up In Downtown Oceanside?

Oceanside Museum of Art Classes

Trinh Mai: A Time to Heal. All day class, runs February 12 ( Sunday ) – March 18 ( Saturday ). In partnership with Mira Costa College Veterans Services, Mai will work with local war veterans on a collaborative and socially engaging fine art project. The artist and veterans will create biographical mixed media works that touch on themes of memory, resilience, and healing. Check website link below for updates.

Creative Kids. Wednesday , Feb. 22nd from 10- 11am . Parents can explore the exhibitions while kids ages 2-5 experience art, music, and stories with Corinna Stocker. Prices are for children’s registration, no fee for the parent. Price $8-$15.

Click Here for Details and to Register