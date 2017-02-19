Whats Up In Downtown Oceanside?

|
Barefoot in the Park
By Neil Simon
Star Theatre
Feb. 17, Friday – 7:30pm
Feb. 18, Saturday – 7:30pm
Feb. 19, Sunday – 2:00pm
General Admission: $20; Seniors/Students/
Eurydice
By Sarah Ruhl. Directed by Dhyana Dahl.
Brooks Theater
Performances: February 10- 26, 2017
Fridays & Saturdays 7:30pm; Sundays 2pm
Sarah Ruhl, one of the most innovative and celebrated playwrights in theater today, takes us on a magical journey through this retelling of the classic Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice. As we visit the land of the living and the depths of the underworld, we meet characters like the Three Stones (a nod to the classic Greek chorus), the Lord of the Underworld, and the two men who are pulling Eurydice’s heart in different directions: Orpheus and her Father. With heartfelt themes of love, loss, and discovering your own truth, Eurydice will make you leave the theater feeling emotionally moved and imaginatively nourished. Buy Tickets Now!
Tango on the Beach
Saturday, Feb. 18th at 4 pm
Tango by the Beach is a favorite for visitors and locals alike. Head over to the Pacific Street Linear Park outdoor pavilion just across the street from the beach at sunset. Enjoy Tango music and an introductory Tango dance lesson. This event is open to all skill levels. We don’t believe in two left feet. $5 donations are welcome. Dancing meets passion, logic and creativity! Click Here for Event Link
Yoga Goes at SpringHill Suites
Sunday, Feb. 19th at 10 am
Join us and Yoga Goes at SpringHill Suites Oceanside for a Sunday morning yoga class. Free event available to guests and community. Location may be moved indoors based on weather.
Oceanside Museum of Art Classes
Trinh Mai: A Time to Heal. All day class, runs February 12 (Sunday) – March 18 (Saturday). In partnership with Mira Costa College Veterans Services, Mai will work with local war veterans on a collaborative and socially engaging fine art project. The artist and veterans will create biographical mixed media works that touch on themes of memory, resilience, and healing. Check website link below for updates.
Creative Kids. Wednesday, Feb. 22nd from 10- 11am. Parents can explore the exhibitions while kids ages 2-5 experience art, music, and stories with Corinna Stocker. Prices are for children’s registration, no fee for the parent. Price $8-$15.
Yoga at SpringHill Suites
Wednesday, Feb. 22nd, 4:30 – 5:15 pm
Come to SpringHill Suites for a free yoga class on the SHS View Deck* and afterwards head over to Hello Betty Fish House for happy hour! There will be cards handed out for a free taco at Hello Betty’s. The class is open to the public and free to attend. *location may be moved indoors based on weather.
Family Game Night at the Library
Civic Center Library
Friday, Feb. 24th at 4 pm
Families are invited for a special game night featuring Magic: The Gathering located at the Civic Center Library at 4pm. For all ages! Contact Amy Kleman for more information at760.435.5600.
Fundraiser for Art/Culture Scholarships & Oceanside Art Walk
Saturday, Feb. 25th at 6 pm
El Camino Country Club, Oceanside CA
Join us for a Fun Night of Dinner & Dancing!
Opportunity to win an African Safari for Two for 7 days / 6 nights at the Zulu Nyala South African Private Preserve, a $9,000 value!
$85 per person – Limited Seating. Credit Cards/Checks accepted. Email Susan Brown at susanbrown7@me.com
Proceeds benefit the Oceanside Friends of the Arts the presenter of Oceanside Art Walk (we are a 501(c)3 non-profit).
