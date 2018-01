Tips to identify women’s heart attack warning signs.

Heart disease is the number one cause of death among women in the United States. It takes the lives of nearly twice as many women as all forms of cancer combined, yet many women know very little about their heart health.

It’s a common misconception that heart disease primarily affects men. While it is true that more men than women die from heart disease, the death rate among men has steadily declined during the past 25 years. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for women…