What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Check out these events and programs happening in Downtown Oceanside over the next two weeks:

Holiday Gift Market

Dec. 21, 28, Sunset Market

this Thursday ! Discover unusual and exotic holiday gifts from 200 artisans and merchants at San Diego County's top weekly food and music street market. From 5-9 p.m. , enjoy one-stop shopping and dining with hot foods from around the world, gourmet holiday goodies, live music, kids activities and more. FIND OUT MORE Visit with Santa!

Coffee & Doughnuts with Assemblyman Chavez for The Wingman Foundation Dec. 21, District Office of Assemblyman Chavez Join Assemblyman Rocky Chavez for coffee and doughnuts from 8-10 a.m. to discuss how we can better serve veterans in our district. A gift card donation for The Wingman Foundation is highly encouraged.

Shop Local Holiday Passport Program Deadline

Dec. 22 , Oceanside

Friday is the final day to turn in Shop Local Holiday Passports to the four locations listed on the back: MainStreet Oceanside, the California Welcome Center, Oceanside Ace Hardware and Reap & Sow. Three grand prize drawings will be held next Wednesday, Dec. 27 , for a Rais Case Vida bag, an Apotheque Lifestyle Spa gift basket and wall art from the California Welcome Center.

"Miracle on 34th Street" Dec. 22-23 , The Brooks Theatre Oceanside Theatre Company, the resident theatre company of The Brooks Theatre and Studio 219, presents "Miracle on 34th Street" based on the 1948 LUX Radio Theatre Broadcast.

Holiday Season Dining Guide

Dec. 24-25 , 31, Jan. 1 , Downtown Oceanside

Your guide to Downtown Oceanside restaurants open during the holidays

New Year’s Eve on Hello Betty’s Rooftop Deck

Dec. 31 , Hello Betty Fish House

Celebrate New Year's on the rooftop deck of Hello Betty Fish House. From 10 p.m.-1 a.m. , there will be live music, appetizers, desserts and a champagne toast. Save $5 by preordering tickets online. Admission is free if you dine at Hello Betty first.

Tasting Thursdays at 608 – Jan. 4, 608

Come to 608 on the first Thursday of each month for a surprise four-course meal. Chef William Eick and his team offer unique courses created by pushing the boundaries and trying new things at a reduced price of $35 per person. Only the tasting menu is served.

Sunset Market Vendor Spotlight

Cheryl’s Caramels

Treat your friends, family and co-workers to Oceanside’s own Cheryl’s Caramels. Handmade with good old-fashioned ingredients and available in a variety of yummy flavors, Cheryl’s Caramels make great gifts for everyone on your list!

