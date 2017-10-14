What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Check out these events happening in Downtown Oceanside over the next two weeks:

“Same Time, Next Year”

Oct. 13-15 , 20-22, The Brooks Theatre

Presented by the Oceanside Theatre Company, “Same Time, Next Year” by Bernard Slade follows a love affair between two people, Doris and George, married to others, who rendezvous once a year.

Tidal Tunes Oct. 15 , 17, 22, 24, 29, Hello Betty Fish House Enjoy live music on the rooftop of Hello Betty Fish House. Featuring artists Keni Yarbro, Casey Turner, Astra Kelly and Christopher Dale.

From the Land to the Sea Gala Oct. 18, Oceanside Museum of Art

Enjoy an evening of live music, art and tasty food and drinks from local eateries with a succulent station and silent auction! Sponsored by The Osider Magazine and the Oceanside Museum of Art, From the Land to the Sea is the first fundraiser gala to benefit H2O Trash Patrol, a local environmental nonprofit. From 6-9 p.m.

Haunted Sunset Market Oct. 26 , Oceanside Sunset Market MainStreet Oceanside’s Sunset Market transforms into the “Haunted Market” for one special night each year. From 5-9 p.m. , there’ll be trick-or-treating for kids 12 and under and Halloween music on the main stage, plus a costume parade and Evil Laugh and Blood Curdling Scream Contest.

California Surf Museum 10th Annual Gala Oct. 28 , California Surf Museum The 10th Annual California Surf Museum Gala will be held from 4-11 p.m. at the oceanfront Cape Rey Resort in Carlsbad. Just a stone’s throw from the beach, the site offers spectacular sunset views overlooking the Ponto surf break and the Pacific Ocean … and this night of honoring surfing greats may just sell out!

Art After Dark: Dia De Los Muertos Oct. 28 , Oceanside Museum of Art