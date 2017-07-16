What’s Up In Downtown Oceanside

Oceanside Museum of Art Bronze Casting Workshop Multiple Thursdays and Saturdays Veterans Art Project (VetArt) introduces bronze casting and discussing the history of bronze art

as a medium for memorializing and contextualizing the experiences of warriors and war. VetArt

is seeking active duty, veterans, or military family members to participate. Experimental Watercolors Inside and Out Tuesday & Thursday : July 18 & 20 , 1-4pm Vivid colors and large expressive brushstrokes will be used on a variety of surfaces including paper and unique fabrics in this workshop with Robin Douglas. Inspiration will be drawn from imaginative and realistic subjects. Bring your favorite brushes and paints to complement what is supplied. Cost: $30-$40. Annual Formal Ball Fundraiser: Puttin’ on the Ritz Saturday July 22 , 6-11pm Save the date and get ready for an exciting summer evening of glitz and glam with OMA. The evening starts with sipping champagne on the museum terrace before walking over to the main event at the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza for cocktails and culinary delights prior to an elegant three-course dinner. The always-animated Live Auction will get the audience going before everyone steps onto the dance floor to move and groove with The Fabulous Ultratones. Cost: $250. Creative Kids Wednesday July 26 , 10-11:30am Parents can explore the exhibitions while kids ages 2-5 experience art, music, and stories with Corinna Stocker. Prices are for children’s registration, no fee for the parent. Cost: $8 – $15. Art Mart on the Terrace: Garden Party Thursday July 27 , 12-2pm OMA Museum Store collaborates with Art n Soul on 101 to present unique items by local artists that celebrate the outdoors. Sponsored by Visit Oceanside, this event coincides with the Sunset Market down the street, making for a great night out in Oside! Free. Click Here for Details and to Register