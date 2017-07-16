What’s Up In Downtown Oceanside

|
Tunes at Twilight – Tuesdays, July 18th & 25th.
Hello Betty presents live music on the rooftop from 6-9pm.
Palette to Plate
Monday, July 31st, 5pm
Hello Betty is teaming up with artist Margaret Chiaro for another edition of Palate to Palette on Monday July 31st at 5 p.m. for $45. Students of any level are welcome and will be instructed step by step how to paint their very own take home master copy of Salvador Dali’s “Elephants.” All supplies are included. Tickets available online only.
Hello Betty Fish House, 211 Mission Avenue, Oceanside CA
CLICK HERE for details and to purchase tickets.
|
|
|
West Side Story
July 21st – 30th
Star Theatre, Downtown Oceanside
Friday July 21 & 28– 7:30pm
Saturday July 22 & 29 – 7:30pm
Sunday July 23 & 30 – 2:00pm
Opening Night Reception – Friday July 21st at 6:45pm. Come and visit with other patrons who share a love for live theatre. Be among the first to see the show and revel in the excitement of another opening night at the Star!
CLICK HERE for more information.
|
|
Movies at the Amphitheater
July 22 and August 25
Oceanside Ampitheater
Sponsored by Oceanside Parks and Recreation, enjoy Disney movies at the Oceanside Amphitheater, south of the Oceanside Pier! Movies start after sunset, approximately 7:45pm. Showing “Moana” on Saturday July 22nd, and “Finding Dory” on Friday, August 25th. Call 760.435.5041 with questions.
|
|
Bronze Casting Workshop
Multiple Thursdays and Saturdays
Veterans Art Project (VetArt) introduces bronze casting and discussing the history of bronze art
as a medium for memorializing and contextualizing the experiences of warriors and war. VetArt
is seeking active duty, veterans, or military family members to participate.
Experimental Watercolors Inside and Out
Tuesday & Thursday: July 18 & 20, 1-4pm
Vivid colors and large expressive brushstrokes will be used on a variety of surfaces including paper and unique fabrics in this workshop with Robin Douglas. Inspiration will be drawn from imaginative and realistic subjects. Bring your favorite brushes and paints to complement what is supplied. Cost: $30-$40.
Annual Formal Ball Fundraiser: Puttin’ on the Ritz
Saturday July 22, 6-11pm
Save the date and get ready for an exciting summer evening of glitz and glam with OMA. The evening starts with sipping champagne on the museum terrace before walking over to the main event at the Oceanside Civic Center Plaza for cocktails and culinary delights prior to an elegant three-course dinner. The always-animated Live Auction will get the audience going before everyone steps onto the dance floor to move and groove with The Fabulous Ultratones. Cost: $250.
Creative Kids
Wednesday July 26, 10-11:30am
Parents can explore the exhibitions while kids ages 2-5 experience art, music, and stories with Corinna Stocker. Prices are for children’s registration, no fee for the parent. Cost: $8 – $15.
Art Mart on the Terrace: Garden Party
Thursday July 27, 12-2pm
OMA Museum Store collaborates with Art n Soul on 101 to present unique items by local artists that celebrate the outdoors. Sponsored by Visit Oceanside, this event coincides with the Sunset Market down the street, making for a great night out in Oside! Free.
|
|
|
HELP THE MURAMID MUSEUM
STAY AT ARTIST ALLEY
HELP SAVE OUR LEASE AND OBTAIN THE MATERIALS WE NEED TO KEEP THE FIRST MURAL MUSEUM IN THE WORLD OPEN! WE NEED IMMEDIATE FUNDS TO KEEP US IN ARTIST ALLEY AND OCEANSIDE WHERE WE DO GREAT WORK WITH AN ALL-VOLUNTEER FORCE SERVING OUR COMMUNITY. CLICK HERE TO DONATE
|
|
Supergirl Surf Pro
Oceanside Pier
300 N The Strand, Oceanside, CA
The only the televised and largest women’s surf contest in the world takes place in Oceanside, California. The event features a surf industry and sustainability village that includes live music, seminars, yoga, fashion, fitness, dance, art, autographs from the pros, give-aways, free hair styling by Paul Mitchell and other female-oriented activities. Proceeds from the Supergirl Pro Beer Garden go towards MainStreet Oceanside.CLICK HERE for more information.
|
|
Tango at the Beach
Most Saturdays, 7-9:30pm
Pacific Street Linear Park
112 The Strand South
Oceanside, CA
Tango by the Beach is a favorite for visitors and locals alike. Enjoy Tango music and an introductory Tango dance lesson. This event is open to all skill levels. If you are new to Tango, smooth bottom shoes are recommended. It gets cool once the sun goes down; please bring a light jacket or sweater. $5 donations are welcome. CLICK HERE for more information.
|
Main Street Oceanside | 760.754.4512 | www.mainstreetoceanside.com