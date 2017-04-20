What’s Up In Downtown Oceanside?

Book Signing and Presentation California Surf Museum Friday, April 21 Doors open 6:30pm Presentation starts at 7pm Jonathan White author of Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean In TIDES: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean (Trinity University Press), White takes readers on a journey of discovery around the globe to witness the largest, fastest, scariest and most amazing tides in the world. White also demonstrates how, in this age of drastic global climate shifts, tides offer critical insight into the planet’s future. Friday and want a signed book? Please call 2pm this Friday to purchase with your credit card. Shipping charges will be added if you are not able to pick up the book at a later date. Books will be available for purchase at CSM. Hard cover, 360 pages: $28. Can’t make itand want a signed book? Please call 760-721-6876 byto purchase with your credit card. Shipping charges will be added if you are not able to pick up the book at a later date. CLICK HERE for more information