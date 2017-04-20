What’s Up In Downtown Oceanside?

|
Book Signing and Presentation
California Surf Museum
Friday, April 21
Doors open 6:30pm
Presentation starts at 7pm
Jonathan White author of Tides: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean
In TIDES: The Science and Spirit of the Ocean (Trinity University Press), White takes readers on a journey of discovery around the globe to witness the largest, fastest, scariest and most amazing tides in the world. White also demonstrates how, in this age of drastic global climate shifts, tides offer critical insight into the planet’s future.
Books will be available for purchase at CSM. Hard cover, 360 pages: $28. Can’t make it Friday and want a signed book? Please call 760-721-6876 by 2pm this Friday to purchase with your credit card. Shipping charges will be added if you are not able to pick up the book at a later date.
Earth Month 2017
Join the Green Oceanside team in honoring our local environment this April during Earth Month 2017! April is packed with FREE events for the entire family to celebrate sustainability in Oceanside!
Earth Festival
Saturday, April 22. 10am-3pm
Come celebrate at North County’s largest Earth Day Festival in Downtown Oceanside on Saturday, April 22, from10am to 3pm in Downtown Oceanside, on the Corner of Pier View Way & Tremont Street.
Other Earth Month 2017 events include:
Oceanside Days of Art
Saturday & Sunday, April 22 & 23
The 25th Annual Oceanside Days of Art will be held on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23, 2017, from 10 am to 5 pm. The Oceanside Days of Art is a juried fine art festival featuring up to and sometimes over 100 local artists selling a variety of unique artwork including paintings, sculptures, glass, ceramics, fine jewelry, and photography. The festival which is offered free to the public has live stage performances, children’s and adult’s hands on art activities, street chalk artist, painting and sculpture demonstrations, and a delicious variety of food choices in the food court.
Yoga and Happy Hour!
SpringHill Suites
110 N Myers St, Oceanside, 92054
Wednesday, April 26. 5:30 – 6:15pm
Free class
Join us and Yoga Goes at Spring Hill Suites Oceanside for a free sunset yoga class on our deck! Afterwards we will head over to Hello Betty Fish House for happy hour! We’ll be handing out a card for a free taco at Hello Betty’s, so don’t miss out after yoga! *location may be moved indoors based on weather
Oceanside Museum of Art
Creative Kids
Wednesday, April 26. 10 – 11:30am
Parents can explore the exhibitions while kids ages 2-5 experience art, music, and stories with Corinna Stocker. Prices are for children’s registration, no fee for the parent.
Price $8 – $15.
Workshop: Paper Making
Tuesday & Thursday, May 2 & 4, 1 – 4pm
Robin Douglas will demonstrate how to make beautiful sheets of paper. Bring plants, photos, and other objects to incorporate. All other supplies provided for this two-day workshop. Price $30 – $40.
333’s Music at the Museum:
Nathan James and the Rhythm Scratchers
Wednesday, May 3, 7 – 9pm
Nathan James and the Rhythm Scratchers will fill OMA with blues rock while 333 Pacific serves gourmet appetizers, desserts, and specialty wines. Price: $20 – $30.
Youth Academy Summer Theatre Camp
June 19th – July 16th
The Brooks Theatre
217 Coast Highway, Oceanside
Space is Limited – Register Today!
Heather Reba will be Director of this year’s Youth Academy Summer Program. Heather brings with her a long history of arts education as well as performance – and we’re excited to have her join our Youth Academy and spend the summer with the kids.
OTC Youth Academy Summer Theatre Camp for children age 7-17 includes: Acting – Singing – Dance – Improvisation – Theatre – Games – Lighting – Sound – Stage Craft – Marketing and much more… Every student will perform in the fantastical musical based on the Academy Award-winning Disney film “The Little Mermaid, Jr.”
Tuition includes morning snack, costumes, and cast party.
*Sack lunch must be provided by each student.
Camp Dates:
June 19th to July 14th
Monday to Friday, 9am-3pm
Camp Tuition $600
10% Discount at checkout for Military Families (“MILITARY10”), and Siblings (“SIBLING”)
CLICK HERE to Register for Camp
