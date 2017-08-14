Loading...
What’s Coming Up This Fall in Vista

August 14, 2017

YOUTH SPORTS
Girls Volleyball
Grades 5 – 8
Practices begin week of August 21. Games played  October through December.
Flag Football
Grades 1 – 8
Practices begin week of September 5. Games October – November.
Basketball
Grades K – 8
Registration begins October 4, 2017 (visit the link below for schedule).
Program is conducted December 2017 – February 2018.
EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION
Programs for ages 12 months to four years.
Registration begins August 14, 2017
Programs conducted August 2017 – December 2017
MOONLIGHT AMPHITHEATRE
Betamaxx – San Diego’s Live 80s band in concert
Friday, October 27
Movie Night featuring Hocus Pocus – fun for the entire family!
Saturday, October 28
INFORMATION / TICKETS

  City of Vista

200 Civic Center Drive
Vista, CA 92084

Visit Our Website
