What Photo Club Taught Me About Self Exploration

Alex Hughes — May, 2019 — Back when I was in high school, I made it an effort of mine to join lots of different clubs. I found this a fun way to put myself out there and explore various interests. This curiosity and courage grew as I became more familiar with the campus and culture. By the time I was in 11th grade, I had joined six or seven clubs during lunch and after school. One of those was Photo Club which allowed students to check out cameras with their ID cards. It allowed for us to have the chance to use professional DSLR cameras and take pictures around the school. It was the first time that I had truly used one of these as I owned a point and shoot before then. There was much to learn about this device with the many controls and buttons. How do you take a photo? How do you make sure that the photo actually comes out?

Godzilla Tree

With each meeting, I learned more about the process along with editing in Photoshop. That was a whole other endeavor. There are many options within the program that seems daunting at first. However, it allows you to completely change how your photo looks at the end. What the camera took initially does not have to be what you see on the desktop.

Tire Hole

Apart from the technical skills, I learned what it truly meant to be part of a club, and that is a sense of community. I went through some very hard times during the second semester of my 11th grade year as I experienced paralyzing bouts of anxiety and panic attacks. A cold sweat appeared when I went home as the thoughts in my head took over. However, when I was at school, I could actually enjoy the present moment especially when I was behind the camera. Maybe, it was the freedom and creativity that was encouraged in the club. Students were usually supposed to be in a certain classroom and not expected to leave class at will. However, in this club, we could see so many different parts of the campus that were off limits during school hours. I discovered areas that allowed me to take a breath and enjoy the view. There was an amazing sight at the top of a flight of stairs near our stadium that allowed me to bring perspective on what I was going through. Maybe the club also taught me the importance of having connections with fellow people. Hearing the conversations of others and the positivity that went with that made me feel as if I was not alone in my head. With feelings of anxiety and obsession about thinking, one can seem trapped in a cloud of thoughts. I did this on a regular basis which made me disconnect from the world around me.

Purple Pedal

Photo Club taught me much more than how to take photos. It taught me to put into perspective my negative emotions and feelings. I developed a better understanding of my school and began to feel truly connected with the other people there.

May is National Mental Health Month…. raising awareness about mental illness and related issues in the United States. In recent times, attitudes towards mental health issues appear to be changing. Negative attitudes and stigma associated with mental health have reduced and there has been growing acceptance towards mental health issues and support for people with them.