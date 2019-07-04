What Is The 4th of July?

The 4th of July is often filled with parades, barbecues, fireworks, and impromptu baseball games. Families, friends, and neighbors often get together to enjoy scarfing down good food, talking, and lighting off colorful fireworks.

The holiday was officially created in 1941, though the tradition of celebrating America’s Independence Day goes back to the 1700s and the american Revolution.

It all began on July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted in favor of independence and the Declaration of independence from Great Britain was adopted by delegates two days later.

The move resulted in a battle from 1775 until 1783, when the British withdrew from the American colonies, leaving the United States to become a country.

Since then, Americans have remembered the battles, lives lost, the strength, and the courage it took for the founders of the United States to declare themselves independent of Great Britain — a choice that amounted to treason.

And since that time, whether it was an official government holiday or not, Americans have acknowledged the 4th of July as the birth of American independence.

DID YOU KNOW?

Parades …From midnight parades to ones that happen at a more decent hour, Americans love parades. In good weather, small towns and large cities across America line the streets to see floats, horses, cheerleaders, military units, and marching bands pass by, often waving flags as participants hand out candy.

The most unique of these parades is, perhaps, the Bristol Fourth of July Parade, held in Bristol, Rhode Island. With its inception in 1785, it is the oldest 4th of July celebration in the United States.

2. Barbecues …Because who doesn’t love burgers, brats, hot dogs, and steak (or veggie burgers)? Whether rain or shine, it is safe to bet there will be a grill burning in almost every neighborhood in America on Independence Day. Whether they are shared with family, friends, and/or neighbors, backyard barbecues and block parties are a perfect way to build community and celebrate independence.

3. Buying Fireworks …And who can resist blowing things up? Taking a trip to the local fireworks stand to pick up some sparklers, ground flowers, Roman candles, and even some mortars (where they’re legal, of course) is an American tradition. However, it seems that setting them off a week before the 4th of July is also a tradition.

4. Going To See A Fireworks Show… Don’t want to blow things up? Don’t worry, there are plenty of fireworks shows across the country, and even on TV, for you to watch. while it isn’t the same thing as lighting the fuse on your own, these fireworks shows won’t disappoint. While many cities hold their fireworks shows on the Fourth, some hold theirs on the weekend or the day before.