Western Night at the Vista Optimist Club

November 2, 2017

We invite you to join us on the evening of November 4th from 5pm – to 10:30pm for Western Night at the Vista Optimist Club. Tickets are $50 per person and ALL proceeds benefit local youth programs.

– Come dressed in your best western attire

– Appetizers from 5:00 pm till they’re all gone

– Dinner served at 6:45-8:00pm

– Two free drink tickets per person for cocktails

– $6.00 for additional cocktails

– Live music from the Steve Hill Band/KSON travelling band for your listening pleasure

– Every guest is automatically entered in a $1000 cash prize game

– Free parking

  • Published: 4 hours ago on November 2, 2017
