Western Dental’s Vista Office Marks Milestone 200th In California

Vista, CA — Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral healthcare and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, opened a new office in Vista in late September, its 200th office in California.

Dr. Avinash is the Managing Doctor for the Vista office, located at 1450 North Santa Fe Ave., Vista.

The Vista office adds to Western Dental’s presence in northern San Diego County, where it also has offices in San Marcos, Oceanside, Escondido and Ranch Santa Fe.

“Our team is excited to be part of the Vista community in this beautiful new office with state-of-the-art digital equipment,” said Dr. Avinash, Managing Doctor for the Vista office. “Our goal is to be a Dental Home for families in Vista by offering adults and children a full range of dental services.”

Western Dental’s friendly and experienced dental professionals provide a wide range of family dentistry services, including general dentistry, hygiene, pediatric dentistry, braces & orthodontics, dental implants, oral surgery, cosmetic dentistry, and emergency dentistry care.

Western Dental gladly treats patients of all ages, including adults, teens and young children. It also offers evening and weekend appointments.

In addition to accepting uninsured and privately insured patients, Western Dental welcomes patients covered by the Medi-Cal Dental program (known as Denti-Cal) in Vista and all of its 200 California offices.

Western Dental offers a number of treatment and payment options.

An open house and ribbon cutting celebration is planned for the Vista office on Thursday, November 15th.

For more information, visit www.westerndental.com or call 800-6-DENTAL