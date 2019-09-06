West Coast Fiber Arts Exhibition At Escondido Arts Partnership

Exhibit runs from September 7 to October 6, 2018

At the Escondido Municipal Gallery the Escondido Arts Partnership presents the annual juried exhibition, with juror Nicki Bair

West Coast Fiber Arts, an eclectic show featuring textiles, made of paper, synthetic and organic materials.

The contemporary fiber artists’ visions take this ancient art form from craft to fine art. The Gallery is located at 262 E. Grand Ave., Escondido, CA 92025.

Escondido Arts Partnership Hours:

Tuesday: 11:00 am to 6:00 pm, during Farmers Market (7 pm in Summer)

Thursday-Saturday: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm

Closed: Sunday, Monday & Wednesday

2nd Saturday Opening Reception: 5:30 – 8 pm

About Escondido Arts Partnership: The Escondido Arts Partnership was established in 1995 to promote the long-term economic development of Escondido as a cultural destination. EAP offers many cultural and financial benefits to the community through a growing variety of juried exhibitions, artist in schools programs, 2nd Saturday Art Receptions, Tuesday Organic Farmers Market, The Recycled Materials Runway Event, educational activities and special events at the Escondido Municipal Gallery. The PhotoArts Group and Poet’s INC. Inland North County operate under the EAP umbrella.

This event is part of Escondido’s 2nd Saturday Arts & Culture Experiences. … A uniquely creative experience comprised of many different events includes the wondrously eclectic art galleries of Escondido’s historic downtown and as well as interactive arts, theatre, museums and historical and educational experiences all around the area… and all throughout the day. Bring the kids, enjoy a date night, or a friends afternoon out… there’s something for everyone!

Visit the link for a list of participants and more information.