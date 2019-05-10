We’re Off To See The Wizard At Star Theatre Oceanside!

Suze Diaz —The hustle and bustle of upbeat anticipation rippling through a live theater lobby could only mean one thing: It’s Opening Night! The Star Theatre in Oceanside once again delighted audiences with a fantastic presentation by Star Theatre Coast Kids of one of film history’s classic stories, “The Wizard of Oz”. Written by L. Frank Baum, music and lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harbug with background music by Herbert Stothart and adapted by John Kane for the Royal Shakespeare Company, this production is presented by arrangement with TAMS-WITMARK (www.tamswitmark.com), the premiere licensor of classic Broadway musicals. Based upon the 1939 classic movie owned by Turner Entertainment Co., “The Wizard of Oz” uses songs from the original motion picture with a few added tunes. Dorothy, Toto, Auntie Em, Uncle Henry with farmhands Zeke, Hickory, Hunk and of course, Miss Gulch, opens the play on a Kansas farm where the colorful and adventurous story begins.

With each show, The Star Theatre shares the spotlight with one of the many local charities in the county. The support given by the theater company and their patrons are well matched and provide heartfelt encouragement and assistance. Ronald McDonald House Charities® of San Diego offers lodging and aid to families during a child’s hospitalization for serious illness or critical injury. It is a welcoming “home away from home” gift during a difficult time. Families are able to take a break and eat, nap, play, shower, relax and do other activities with their child at the Family Care Center as they deal with the often-stressful situation of being in a hospital for long periods of time. The resources are free of charge thanks to the caring contributions from generous individuals, businesses, and organizations in the community. The Star Theatre is accepting donations on behalf of Ronald McDonald House Charities and has a wish list that the Family Care Center has provided.

As with every exciting Opening Night, patrons enjoyed complimentary light refreshments and savory hors d’oeruvres with beautiful cello music playing in the background by Mark Sanders of Gregorio and Mello-Cello. Opportunity Drawing tables filled with chances to win one of many first-rate prizes with a $1 raffle ticket purchased from lovely Star Theatre volunteers like Dianne and Ramon Valencia. Coupled with other opportunities to acquire unique limited edition show-themed products brought an energetic vibe to the lobby before the show.

The artistic talent in this terrific production knows no limitations. 400 hours were spent in creating each and every remarkable costume with a touch of fabulous whimsy that brightens each character’s presence on stage. The set design and video background were on point and blended together spectacularly. From the Kansas tornado to the magical bubble arrival of Glenda the Good Witch to the moment when Dorothy et al. meets The Wizard to Dorothy’s departure back to Kansas, a special shout out must be given to each crew for the outstanding visuals. There is much appreciation for the amazing young talent in this exceptional cast. The excellence of each performer stood out and engaged a delightful audience with humor, a welcomed freshness to the performances and heartfelt pride for each actor. Great admiration to the tremendously gifted young actors taking the challenge to perform as two different characters along with the outstanding Isabel Petersmeyer who plays Dorothy: Sade Frame as Auntie Em and Glinda The Good Witch of the North; Abimael Garcia as Uncle Henry and The Emerald City Guard; Alice Schulz as Zeke and the Cowardly Lion; Ezra Oshima as Hickory and The Tin Man; Grayce Britton as Miss Gulch and The Wicked Witch of the West; Mary Maddison as Professor Marvel and The Wizard of Oz ad Daniel Hernandez as Hunk and The Scarecrow. To be in the audience and participate in the singing, clapping, cheering and laughing was a true delight! The joy and wonder of each dance number, the sweetness of the Munchkin chorus and the lively presentation of well-loved songs gives patrons a beautiful evening as a cherish memory.

Final showtimes are:

Friday, May 10 th at 7:30 PM

at 7:30 PM Saturday, May 11 th at 2:00 PM

at 2:00 PM Saturday, May 11 th at 7:30 PM

at 7:30 PM Sunday, May 12th at 2:00 PM

For tickets, please purchase online at www.startheatreco.com or at The Star Theatre box office at 402 N. Coast Highway in Oceanside or call 760-721-9983.

For a list of remaining shows of this exciting 2019 Season and information on the wonderful Star Theatre Coast Kids performance programs, please visit https://www.startheatreco.com/our-season or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/startheatreco/

To find out more about the Ronald McDonald House Charities® of San Diego and their compassionate operation, please visit www.rmhcsd.org