WELK RESORTS THEATRE PRESENTS A CHRISTMAS CAROL – THE MUSICAL

Escondido, CA –November 2017— In the Welk tradition of bringing family-style Christmas productions to its stage, the Welk Resort Theatre will present “A Christmas Carol” for this holiday season, beginning November 17th and running through December 31st.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL, the spectacular on-stage musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ quintessential story. Broadway heavy hitter, Alan Menken (music composer for Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Little Mermaid) breathes new life into the moving tale of Ebenezer Scrooge, an irascible, cold-hearted grump who despises all things Christmas-that is, until he’s visited by three ghosts one fateful Christmas Eve. Watch as Scrooge, forced to face his selfish ways, finds the true meaning of love and gratitude. An enduring family classic!

Ticket prices for “A Christmas Carol” are $59 for performance only and $80 to include a pre-show three course meal at the Welk Resort’s Canyon Grille Restaurant. Matinee performances are on Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at 1:00 PM and Evening performances are on Thursday and Saturday beginning at 8:00 PM. From December 6th through December 27th there will be added Wednesday matinees at 1:00 PM.

For complete ticket information, contact the Welk Resorts Theatre Box Office at 760-749-3448 or toll free at 1-888-802-7469. For group reservations of 10 or more, call 760-749-8501.

For more information about the Welk Resorts Theatre, please visitwww.WelkTheatreSanDiego.com

