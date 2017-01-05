Welk Resorts Presents “My Fair Lady”

Featured Show Purchase tickets to Welk Resort Theatre’s production of My Fair Lady. Buy Now This show is the standard by which all other musicals are measured. Based on GEORGE BERNARD SHAW’S play Pygmalion, with book, music and lyrics by Lerner and Loewe, MY FAIR LADY is gloriously triumphant. Kathy is proud to have founded the Moonlight Amphitheatre programs, and to have served as Vista’s Producing Artistic Director for 32 years. Recent director roles include Welk’s own “Fiddler on the Roof”, Broadway Vista’s “The Diary of Anne Frank”, Scripps Ranch Theatre’s “Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike”, and Intrepid Theatre’s “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”. She appreciates the guiding leadership of both Josh and Jennifer at Welk. Kathy is especially grateful to work with choreographer Orlando Alexander, musical director Justin Gray, scenic designer Brian Redfern and costumer Janet Pitcher. To this extraordinary cast of actors: thanks for capturing the language, the fierce spirit and heart of this show! To the audience: enjoy the clever wit and musical beauty of “My Fair Lady”. 2017 Season Tickets on Sale Now Purchase your tickets now for the 2017 Welk Resort Theatre season.

