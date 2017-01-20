Welk Resorts 2017 Season

|
LANCE ARTHUR SMITH
*Appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association
Higgins
Lance is an actor, writer, and fight choreographer. His local credits include work at The Old Globe, San Diego Repertory Theatre, Cygnet Theatre Company, North Coast Repertory Theatre, Mo`olelo Performing Arts Company, Moonlight Stage Productions, Starlight Musical Theatre, ion theatre company, Intrepid Theatre Company, and Lamb’s Players Theatre. He has worked regionally at Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival, The Ark Theatre Company, PCPA, and African-American Theatre Ensemble. His current playwriting commissions include Miracle on 34th Street: A Live Musical Radio Play (SDMT) and Hemispheres/ Untitled Oak Ridge (New Village Arts). He is the author of the nonfiction book Princess Geek
RALPH JOHNSON
Pickering
Ralph is very happy to be returning to the Welk Resort Theatre in this production of My Fair Lady. Favorite Welk productions from the past include Gypsy, 42nd Street, and Annie Get Your Gun. In the past year he has appeared in The Fantastickswith Scripps Ranch Theatre, Titanic – The Musical with Moonlight Stage Productions, Noises Off! with Vista’s Broadway Theatre, and Lucky Stiff with Grossmont College Theatre. With thanks to Kathy, Justin, and Josh. What a journey. What a ride.
BEN WILLIAMS
Freddy/Cockney
Ben feels so blessed to be with this team after performing with them last year in
Fiddler on the Roof (Motel). He is a native North County San Diego actor who teaches theatre and is getting started in directing. Ben had a fantastic time playing Frank Rock in the Monster Fighter Mash at Legoland last Halloween. Most recently he performed with Movable Mystery Dinners in Orange County. He has also acted in many shows at the Broadway Theatre in Vista.
