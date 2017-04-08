Loading...
Welk Resorts 2017 Season Schedule

April 8, 2017

Welk Resort Theatre in San Diego Presents The Music Man

The Music ManFeatured Show

May 5 – July 30… By far, one of the most beloved musicals of all time! The MUSIC MAN is family entertainment at its best.

Call (888) 802-7469 to purchase your tickets

Meet the Director: Ray Limon …Ray has directed and choreographed over 300 productions across the country, including South Pacific, Christmas with Carol Channing, and Men Alive. He has staged countless shows and special events for Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Super Bowl XXI Halftime show, and the Tournament of Roses Parade.
His accolades include:

  • (6) Stage Scene LA Awards
  • (2) Los Angeles Robby Awards
  • Desert Theatre League Award
  • (2) Inland Valley Theatre League Awards
  • (2) London Arms Pub and Playhouse Awards
  • San Diego Bravo Award for Outstanding Director and Choreographer

Ray is also recipient of the San Diego Bravo Award for Best Director of Sweet Charity at the Welk Resorts Theatre and the San Diego Critics Circle nomination for Outstanding Choreography for the Welk’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Don’t miss Ray Limon’s production of THE MUSIC MAN. Call (888) 802-7469 to purchase your tickets today!
Upcoming Shows: The Man Who Came to Dinner l The Music Man l Drowsy Chaperone l Kiss of the Spider Woman l A Christmas Carol

2017 Season Tickets on Sale Now

Purchase your tickets now for the 2017 Welk Resort Theatre season.
Call the box office (888) 408-4940 for more information.
