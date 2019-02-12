Welk Resort Theatre – The Long Run – Experience the Eagles Music And Menopause The Musical

Welk Resort Theatre presents The Long Run – Experience the Eagles Music

Escondido, CA – March 6, 2019 – The Long Run Since their debut in 2000 THE LONG RUN – Experience The Eagles has earned its place among the top-drawing tribute acts in North America and is widely regarded as the finest Eagles tribute show working today. Hand picked to perform the music of The Eagles by Mark Cuban’s & Ryan Seacrest’s network AXS-TV, their 90 minute live concert for the hit TV show “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” was broadcast to millions of viewers over five countries. The show received the highest ratings in the series’ history resulting in an unprecedented 2 invitations to return in subsequent seasons for encore appearances.

Ticket prices for The Long Run are $35. Performances are Wednesday evenings at 7 pm.

Escondido, CA – March 15, 2019- Menopause The Musical Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer “The Silent Passage.”

We’re thrilled to announce our powerhouse cast — Anise Ritchie, Eileen Bowman, Melinda Gilb, and Bets Malone. These locals are musical theatre royalty, and will have you dancing in the aisles with this hilarious celebration of women and “The Change!

Ticket prices for Menopause The Musical are $55 for performance only and $75 to include a pre-show three course meal at the Welk Resort’s Canyon Grille Restaurant. Performances are Saturday at 1 pm + 8 pm and Sunday at 1 pm.

For complete ticket information, contact the Welk Resort Theatre Box Office at 760-749-3448 or toll free at 1-888-802-7469. You can also visit us online at SanDiegoTickets.WelkResorts.com

For group reservations of 15 or more, call 760-749-3182 ext. 22154.