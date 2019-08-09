Welk Resort presents The Addams Family

– A New Musical Comedy

Escondido, CA – On September 6, 2019 – The Addams Family – A New Musical Comedy features an original story, and it is every father’s nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a

respectable family – a man her parents have never met. And if that weren’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before – keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia.

Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

This fun filled cast will feature veteran San Diego Stars such as Erica Weisz, Kevin Hafso Kippman, Steve Gunderson and Nancy Snow Carr, last seen as Rosie in Mamma Mia on the Welk Stage.

Directed by Larry Raben – Welk’s newly assigned Artistic Director, produced by Sean Coogan, choreographed by Karl Warden.

Ticket prices for The Addams Family are $55 for performance only and $75 to include a preshow three-course meal at the Welk Resort’s Canyon Grille Restaurant.

September 6 – November 10, 2019

Thursday 1pm + 7pm | Saturday 1pm + 8pm | Sunday 1pm



For complete ticket information, contact the Welk Resort Theatre Box Office at 760-749-3448 or toll free at 1-888-802-7469. You can also visit us online at SanDiegoTickets.WelkResorts.com

For group reservations of 15 or more, call 760-749-3182 ext. 22154.