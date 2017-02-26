Welcomemat Services Provides Huge Opportunities For Small Businesses

NORTH COUNTY SAN DIEGO – Naila Sfeir and Barry Chan are combining their experience gained in corporate America to help locally-owned businesses in North County San Diego find new customers with Welcomemat Services.

Welcomemat is a franchised business service that uses technology—once only used by big-box retailers and large organizations—to introduce small businesses to new individuals and families in the area via personalized gift offers. Welcomemat’s goal is twofold: Helping new movers acclimate during a consequential life-changing event and helping local businesses grow by connecting them to new movers which helps them build loyalty.

According to Sfeir, “When we were researching franchises, Welcomemat struck a chord with us. We loved what it was built on: Local business is the heart of each community. Community culture is shaped by the small business owners who invest their resources in opening local businesses. Communities become vibrant and thrive when local businesses grow. Welcomemat’s mission of connecting those newly moving into a community with great local businesses is the heartbeat of any community.”

“Barry and I are very active within the community and we are happy to be providing this service to the businesses of the region,” Sfeir said. “We are always interested in meeting business owners, learning their stories and showing them how we can help them find new customers.”

Sfeir and Chan opened Welcomemat Services in October of 2016 and are enjoying getting the word out about their new business at local chamber events, one-on-one meetings with business owners and via social media. According to Sfeir, “The unmatched support we have received from our fellow franchisees around the country and our corporate headquarters has made launching our business a lot less challenging and even fun.”

More about Welcomemat Services: A leader in the $133-billion local advertising industry, Welcomemat Services is a new mover marketing and technology company that provides loyalty marketing solutions designed to target families who have recently changed their address. The brand was named to Entrepreneur’s 2015 and 2016 “Franchise 500” and since 2003, Welcomemat Services’ technological innovation and marketing sophistication has enabled the brand to change the face of the direct-mail marketing industry. It offers local, regional, and national businesses & organizations unprecedented access to information about their new mover clients. For more information on Welcomemat Services, visit www.welcomematservices.com