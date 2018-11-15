Welcome The New Faces Of Miracle on 34th Street.

The purpose of giving Tuesday was created as an international day of giving before the holiday season. This year on November 27th consider donating to SDMT, your favorite local non profit! There are many benefits of charitable giving

Activate the Reward Center in Your Brain

A study by a University of Oregon professor and his colleagues demonstrates that charitable contributions create a response in the brain that mimics one activated by drugs and other stimuli. This response elicits a surge of dopamine and endorphins that are experienced as “hedonic” and rewarding. Charitable giving can feel pleasurable in the deepest parts of your physiology – more so than a night on the town or a new outfit.

Feel Happier

While life satisfaction is one thing, general happiness is another. In a study by professors at the University of Missouri – Columbia and the University of California – Riverside, people who gave to others tend to score much higher on feelings of joy and contentment than individuals who did not give to others.

Reduce Rates of Stress

The improved happiness and health of people who volunteer and make charitable contributions is likely linked to reduced rates of stress, as well. Researchers at Johns Hopkins University and the University of Tennessee found that charitable givers experience reduced rates of stress and lower blood pressure compared to those who do not give.

Induce Civic Engagement

If you’ve found a cause you like to support with donations, it’s usually just a matter of time before you start contributing your time to that cause as well. A hearty rate of voluntarism improves the overall health and longevity of local organizations, so give your money and your time to a cause you believe in.

Improve Your Employee Morale

Corporate enterprises give for all kinds of reasons, including an improved public image, increased profits, and tax breaks. And, according to research, individual employees who contribute their time or money to a corporate cause are more likely to report improved worker morale.

Participating in your company’s giving campaigns can make you feel like a part of your corporate team. Employers who want to improve retention and team-building should offer company giving campaigns and volunteer opportunities for employees.

Reduce Your Tax Burden

Finally, and most famously, charitable contributions can reduce your tax burden at the end of the year. If you’re itemizing your tax return, you can report the dollars you contributed to charity for a deduction in your taxable income. Even if you’re short on cash, you can donate unwanted items to charity (such as clothing, furniture, and vehicles) and claim the value of these goods as a deduction.

For instance, if you make $70,000 annually and contribute $7,000 (or the equivalent in unwanted items) to charity, then your taxable income is reduced to $63,000 on an itemized return. This can add up to a substantial savings, especially if you’re in one of the higher tax brackets.