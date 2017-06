Have fun this

weekend in Vista!

MORE INFORMATION The first Parents Night Out is this Friday Night! Here’s what else is happening this weekend: Take in Moonlight Stage Productions’

“AIDA” at the Moonlight Amphitheatre.

You’ll experience Elton John and Tim Rice’s

Broadway rock musical performed by Vista’s

own award-winning theatre company.

Performances are this weekend June 14 – June 18. More Info and Buy Tickets Wave Waterpark!

Vista’s Coolest Hot Spot is now open through Labor Day. Dad’s get in FREE on Father’s Day this Sunday.

Visit The Wave Online Movies in the Park

This Saturday Night

featuring Star Wars “Rogue One” FREE!

More Information

Get Your Creative Vibe On.

Vista’s Public Art is on view!

Take a stroll on historic Main Street in downtown Vista and enjoy dozens of sculptures and murals on display throughout the area. City of Vista 200 Civic Center Drive – Vista, CA 92084 Visit Our Website