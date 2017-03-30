This Week At The Vista Elks Lodge

Sunday, April 2nd 2017 Start off you week with a delicious breakfast from the Vista Elks Lodge. From Bacon and Eggs, Chicken Fried Steak and Eggs, to hand made Belgian Waffles we have everything to make the perfect start to your week. Try one of Marilyn’s signature Blood Mary’s. Monday, April 3rd 2017 – Bingo, Bingo, Bingo! Yes we have Bingo every Monday night. Early Birds Welcome and the Kitchen is Open. Tuesday, April 3rd 2017 – Every Tuesday, Chef Nick, makes up a Comfort food Special for his Tuesday Blue Plate Special from Open Faced Roast Beef Sandwiches to Fried Chicken Dinner, Call the Lodge to find out what he’s making. Wednesday, April 5th 2017 Indulge your inner entertainer at Vista Lodge Karaoke night with Patrick. Also, enjoy and home-style dinner from our buffet or a choice from our menu. Thursday, April 6th 2017 Start of your evening at our “Cook your own steak night”. We kick it off at 4:30. Buy your choice of Rib-eye, Filet, or Flat Iron Steak, Add a Prawn Skewer and we’ll provide the baked potato and salad. Cook it up on your huge charcoal grill, and enjoy the fellowship of fellow Elks. At 7:00 pm Join us for our Thursday night Lodge Meeting, and afterward the Queen of Hearts will grace us all. Friday, April 7th 2017 Our Dinner and Dancing Night. Join us every Friday night for Dinner and Dancing. On the Menu we have Homemade Clam Chowder, steak and fish selections, Our signature Prime Rib of Beef. Add a Lobster tail if you like, Then enjoy our brand new dance floor to the sounds of a live band. Call the Lodge at 760-724-1968 for reservations cause we fill up fast!