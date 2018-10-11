VISTA ELKS CLUB “WE NEED YOUR HELP”

Vista –The Redding Elk’s lodge has been distributing food and clothing to the victims of the Carr fire in Northern California. More than 1,000 homes were completely destroyed in the Redding area alone.

This was one of the most brutal fires in California history. Nearly 38,000 people have been displaced as a result.

As cold weather approaches, the need for winter clothing, jackets and blankets has increased. I would like the South Coast District to help by contributing new or gently used jackets and blankets. Your donations will help people that lost everything.

A donation box and flyers Have been dropped off at lodges. Donation will be picked up the last week in October to be taken to Redding lodge prior to Mid-term.

Your assistance and generosity will go a long way to make this a better winter for the fire victims of Redding.

1947 E. Vista Way, Vista Ca 92084

(760) 724-1968 – elks@1968.sdcoxmail.com