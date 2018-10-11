VISTA ELKS CLUB “WE NEED YOUR HELP”

This was one of the most brutal fires in California history. Nearly 38,000 people have been displaced as a result.
As cold weather approaches, the need for winter clothing, jackets and blankets has increased. I would like the South Coast District to help by contributing new or gently used jackets and blankets. Your donations will help people that lost everything.
A donation box and flyers Have been dropped off at lodges. Donation will be picked up the last week in October to be taken to Redding lodge prior to Mid-term.
Your assistance and generosity will go a long way to make this a better winter for the fire victims of Redding.
1947 E. Vista Way, Vista Ca 92084
(760) 724-1968 – elks@1968.sdcoxmail.com