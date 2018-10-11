Originators of “Celtgrass” Perform at the California Center for the Arts

Escondido, CA. – October, 2018 – “Celtgrass” artists, We Banjo 3 bring a new sound to the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Thursday, October 18, 2018 starting at 7:30 pm.

We Banjo 3 consists of two sets of siblings from Galway, Ireland.

This group is responsible for the creation and origination of a genre they dub “Celtgrass,” an entertaining and eclectic mixture of traditional Irish and old time music, with Bluegrass and Americana stylings.

The band will be showcasing their album String Theory, which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Charts, and gives a contemporary twist to their well-loved historic style.

“It’s as if Punch Brothers, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas and The Chieftains all got together for a battle of the bands but decided to pool their resources instead. The future of world music is here” – Lee Zimmerman, Elmore Magazine

Tickets are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253.

Get more information about the show here: http://artcenter.org/event/we-banjo-3/

