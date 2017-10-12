Waves reach Latinos But AC College Graduation Rates Lag – English/Spanish

SACRAMENT, Calif. – The number of Latinos in California universities is booming – but their graduation rates are still far from other groups, according to a recent report.

Georgetown University researchers found that 12 percent of Latinos have a bachelor’s degree or higher, compared with 43 percent of whites and 24 percent of blacks.

Audrey Down, senior vice president of the Campaign for College Opportunity (Campaign for College Opportunity), says that Latinos are now fully represented in community colleges – but not in four-year schools.

“Once our students get to college find it difficult to finish. And much of that difficulty is the institutional barriers that students face. ”

Down she says, for example, that most screening tests are flawed and place students in remedial classes when they are qualified to work at the university level, putting them behind.

He also notes that four-year schools have such a variety of requirements for graduation, students who are transferred have enormous difficulty navigating the system, and frequently leave or take up to six years to complete.

Anthony Carnevale, co-author of the report working at the Georgetown Center on Education and the Workforce (Georgetown University Center for Education and the Workforce), says Latinos who manage to finish college are not reaping all the benefits.

“They are not receiving the same income than whites for the same grades. That’s independent of what career to enter Latinos, in which university to enroll, or if they graduate, the end always earn less than whites. ”

The report also found that more than a third of California Latinos have a school education below the secondary level – and 62 percent have a secondary education or less, compared to 21 percent of whites and 32 percent of black.

The report (in English) is available at https://cew.georgetown.edu/cew-reports/latinosworkforce/ .

SPANISH…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – La cantidad de latinos en universidades de California está floreciendo – pero sus índices de graduación siguen lejos de otros grupos, de acuerdo a un reporte reciente.

Investigadores de la Universidad Georgetown encontraron que el 12 por ciento de latinos tiene un título de bachiller o más avanzado, comparado con el 43 por ciento de los blancos y 24 por ciento de los negros.

Audrey Down, vice presidenta Senior de la Campaña por la Oportunidad de College (Campaign for College Opportunity), dice que los latinos ahora están completamente representados en los colegios comunitarios – pero no en las escuelas de cuatro años.

“Una vez que nuestros estudiantes llegan a universidad tienen dificultades para terminar. Y mucha de esa dificultad es por las barreras institucionales que enfrentarán los estudiantes.”

Down dice, por ejemplo, que la mayoría de las pruebas de evaluación son defectuosas y colocan a estudiantes en clases remediales, cuando están calificados para trabajar a nivel universitario, lo que les pone retrasados.

También comenta que las escuelas de cuatro años tienen tal variedad de requerimientos para graduarse, que los estudiantes que son transferidos tienen enormes dificultades para navegar el sistema, y frecuentemente se salen o se tardan hasta seis años en terminar.

Anthony Carnevale, coautor del reporte que labora en el Centro Georgetown por la Educación y la Fuerza Laboral (Georgetown University Center for Education and the Workforce), dice que los latinos que logran terminar la universidad no están cosechando todos los beneficios.

“No están recibiendo las mismas ganancias que los blancos por los mismos grados. Eso es independiente de a cuál carrera entren los latinos, en cuál universidad se inscriban, o si se gradúan, al final siempre ganan menos que los blancos.”

El reporte encontró también que más de un tercio de los latinos de California tienen una educación escolar por debajo del nivel secundario – y 62 por ciento tienen un nivel secundario o menos, comparado con el 21 por ciento de los blancos y 32 por ciento de los negros.

El reporte (en inglés) puede consultarse en https://cew.georgetown.edu/ cew-reports/latinosworkforce/.