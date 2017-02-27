Waves Project Announces Oceanside Based Affiliate To Help Service Wounded Veterans

WAVES PROJECT ANNOUNCES AN OCEANSIDE BASED AFFILIATE TO HELP OUR SERVICE WOUNDED VETERANS

The WAVES Project of Temecula is proud to announce that Oceanside SCUBA and Swim Center has become a WAVES Project affiliate, giving wounded veterans the opportunity to experience the freedom of SCUBA diving, helping them in the healing process.

Ray Simon has been the owner of The SCUBA Center in Camp Pendleton, CA since 1993 and opened his second shop, the Oceanside SCUBA and Swim Center in 2011. Having started his diving recreationally overseas in 1974 while serving with the United States Marine Corps, he became a dive professional in 1986. Once retired from the USMC, he decided that owning a SCUBA shop was how he would spend his retirement.

Kelly Brock, the store manager brings a long history and successful career in the diving industry. Diving for 22 years and working in the industry for 14 years, Kelly has the expertise, energy, and passion to make anyone want to give diving a try. “Everyone should get to experience the underwater world. You can’t describe it, you just have to feel it,” says Brock.

Their professional dive team is comprised of dedicated Instructors & Dive Masters who each bring a unique set of skills and experience to the group. They support the ultimate mission of the store, which is to share the experience of SCUBA with everyone in a safe, fun, and rewarding environment.

“We are thrilled and honored to be joining The WAVES Project and support the organization’s mission,’ says Brock. Many of the staff and instructors that have worked with Oceanside SCUBA & The SCUBA Center over the years have been active or retired military and helping one another is definitely a solid part of the stores foundations.” In October of 2015 six of the Oceanside Instructors & Dive Masters took the HSA (Handicapped SCUBA Association) course so that they would be able to reach out to the wounded veteran community and help them experience SCUBA. “We are so excited that it has now worked out that Oceanside SCUBA will actually be able to partner up with an already outstanding organization to accomplish that goal.”

Veterans suffering from PTSD, traumatic brain injury, amputations and/or paralysis received in service to our country are eligible to participate. In addition, a dive companion of their choice may be included, both at no charge.

The WAVES Project is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, established to provide an opportunity for American Veterans with service connected disabilities and their families to experience SCUBA diving. SCUBA diving can help the wounded veteran by promoting independence and self-confidence in many ways.

The WAVES Project Motto is: RECOVER – Through Adventure, DISCOVER – Our Underwater World, REBUILD – Families & Relationships. For more information on The WAVES Project please visit www.WAVESproject.org

To apply, go to www.wavesproject.org, click on “PROGRAMS/PARTICIPANT APPLICATION”, and follow the instructions.

