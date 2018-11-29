Wave Waterpark’s Penguin Plunge Make A Splash

GET READY FOR THE BIG FREEZE:



Vista, CA – The City of Vista’s Wave Waterpark invites the bravest to slide down its icy tower into the chilly water of its pool at the first annual Penguin Plunge on Sat., Dec 15 from 10 a.m.–Noon, located at 101 Wave Drive. This event is free for both participants and spectators. Those wanting to take the plunge must be at least 42” tall. Plunge participants will receive a Plunge certificate, Wave water bottle and chap stick, a complimentary 2019 summer Wave admission ticket, photo with the Penguin Plunge mascot, and a raffle ticket for fabulous prizes. Raffle tickets will also be on sale to spectators who can also get their photo with the mascot and participate at the Penguin arts and crafts table. Hot chocolate and coffee will be available for sale.

“We invite everyone to come down to take the plunge or see those brave enough to take a dip into our chilly, cold pool,” said Wave Waterpark General Manager Angela Palasik. “We encourage Plungers to come out in holiday attire, and to also challenge their friends and co-workers to brave the waters.”

For more information, visit thewavewaterpark.com or call (760) 940-WAVE.

ABOUT THE WAVE WATERPARK … The Wave Waterpark is the City of Vista’s popular summertime attraction featuring a slide tower, flow rider, rip tide slide, floating river, competition pool, and spray park. Open from Memorial Day to Labor Day, the Wave also offers camps, swim lessons, junior lifeguard program, scout programs, CPR and water polo classes, and group and birthday programs. During non-season, the Wave is open for lap swimming and rentals. The Wave is recognized for its extensive safety training programs and safety records. The Wave is a Five Star recognized facility by Star Guard Elite, an industry organization providing comprehensive lifeguard training programs for the waterpark industry.

The Wave Waterpark, 101 Wave Drive, Vista – wavewaterpark.com

(760) 940-WAVE